Taylor Swift's Most Adorable Childhood Photos You Should Not Miss

Taylor Swift is one of the several celebrities that have been trying to spread awareness regarding Coronavirus among their fans. Swift has always been in touch with her fans through her social media handles and loves to tell the story of her life through her songs. She is adored by many for her music and her looks. Read on to know more about Taylor Swifts unseen childhood photos here:

Taylor Swift's unseen childhood pictures

Back in December 2019, Taylor Swift took to her official social media handle to post a photo of herself from the time when she was just three feet tall. Swift captioned this photo saying, “WHO’S GONNA TELL HER SHE’S THIRTY NOW.” In the photo, fans can see a very young Taylor Swift looking straight into the camera. This adorable post went on to garner over 26 lakh likes. Here is the post:

On December 7, 2019, Swift took to her Instagram handle to post a photo that features herself, along with her parents. In the photo, fans can see a young Swift wearing a red sweater with heart patterns. Her parents are seen twinning in red sweaters too. Swift captioned the photo saying, “Here we are on said Xmas tree farm. And I just want to say that my parents are the real 90’s fashion icons. I have spoken.” Here is the post:

Back in December 2019, Swift took to her official social media to post yet another photo from her childhood. She captioned this photo saying, “I actually did grow up on a Christmas tree farm. In a gingerbread house, deep within the yummy gummy gumdrop forest. Where, funnily enough, this song is their national anthem. #ChristmasTreeFarm song and video out now.” In the photo, she is seen holding a dog and has put on a bright smile. Here is the post:

