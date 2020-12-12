Taylor Swift Quiz: Can You Identify These Taylor Swift Songs Just By Their Lyrics?

Taylor Swift is a popular American singer and songwriter who's music is heard by millions of fans all around the globe. She started off her career as a Country Music singer and then transitioned into pop music. Her music often describes the ups & downs of her life and her relationships with people. She also recently launched a sister album to Folkore called Evermore. The singer's music has touched many fans and she is always topping Billboards lists. So here's a quiz based on Taylor Swift's songs, find out how many of these you can guess right:

Taylor Swift Quiz

1) What Taylor Swift song is this - 'I replay my footsteps on each stepping stone... Trying to find the one where I went wrong'?

Evermore Lyrics

Folklore Lyrics

Long Story Short Lyrics

Love Story Lyrics

2) What Taylor Swift song is this - 'Let us begin where it all began...Fireside flickering flames'?

Evermore Lyrics

Folklore Lyrics

Long Story Short Lyrics

Love Story Lyrics

3) What Taylor Swift song is this - 'I was in the alley surrounded on all sides... The knife cuts both ways'?

Back to December Lyrics

Folklore Lyrics

Long Story Short Lyrics

Love Story Lyrics

4) What Taylor Swift song is this - 'See the lights, see the party, the ballgowns...See you make your way through the crowd'?

Folklore Lyrics

Long Story Short Lyrics

Love Story Lyrics

Delicate Lyrics

5) What Taylor Swift song is this - 'I'm really gonna miss you picking fights and me falling for it screaming that I'm right'?

Love Story Lyrics

We Are Never Getting Back Together Lyrics

Evermore Lyrics

Folklore Lyrics

6) What Taylor Swift song is this - 'I'm in the room, it's a typical Tuesday night...I'm listening to the kind of music she doesn't like'?

Love Story Lyrics

We Are Never Getting Back Together Lyrics

You Belong with me Lyrics

Folklore Lyrics

7) What Taylor Swift song is this - 'You've been good, busier than ever...We small talk, work and the weather'?

Love Story Lyrics

We Are Never Getting Back Together Lyrics

You Belong with me Lyrics

Back to December Lyrics

8) What Taylor Swift song is this - 'Long night, with your hands up in my hair...Echoes of your footsteps on the stairs'?

Delicate Lyrics

We Are Never Getting Back Together Lyrics

You Belong with me Lyrics

Back to December Lyrics

9) What Taylor Swift song is this - 'But I got smarter, I got harder in the nick of time...Honey, I rose up from the dead, I do it all the time'?

Back to December Lyrics

Folklore Lyrics

Look What You Made Me Do Lyrics

Love Story Lyrics

10) What Taylor Swift song is this - 'Ain't it funny? Rumours fly...And I know you heard about me'?

Back to December Lyrics

Blank Spaces Lyrics

Look What You Made Me Do Lyrics

Love Story Lyrics

Taylor Swift Quiz - Answers

The answer is - Evermore Lyrics The answer is - Folklore Lyrics The answer is - Long Story Short Lyrics The answer is - Love Story Lyrics The answer is - We Are Never Getting Back Together Lyrics The answer is - You Belong with me Lyrics The answer is - Back to December Lyrics The answer is - Delicate Lyrics The answer is - Look What You Made Me Do Lyrics The answer is - Blank Spaces Lyrics

