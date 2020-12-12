Taylor Swift Quiz: Can You Identify These Taylor Swift Songs Just By Their Lyrics?

Quick links:
Taylor Swift is a popular American singer and songwriter who's music is heard by millions of fans all around the globe. She started off her career as a Country Music singer and then transitioned into pop music. Her music often describes the ups & downs of her life and her relationships with people. She also recently launched a sister album to Folkore called Evermore. The singer's music has touched many fans and she is always topping Billboards lists. So here's a quiz based on Taylor Swift's songs, find out how many of these you can guess right:
Also Read | Taylor Swift's 'Marjorie' has backing vocals from late grandmother, fans react
1) What Taylor Swift song is this - 'I replay my footsteps on each stepping stone... Trying to find the one where I went wrong'?
Also Read | Taylor Swift's 'Evermore' review: She is folklore's sister who is 'willow' but not mellow
2) What Taylor Swift song is this - 'Let us begin where it all began...Fireside flickering flames'?
Also Read | Taylor Swift donates $13,000 to Michigan mother who lost her job
3) What Taylor Swift song is this - 'I was in the alley surrounded on all sides... The knife cuts both ways'?
Also Read | Taylor Swift co-wrote THESE 'evermore' songs with beau Joe Alwyn a.k.a. William Bowery
4) What Taylor Swift song is this - 'See the lights, see the party, the ballgowns...See you make your way through the crowd'?
5) What Taylor Swift song is this - 'I'm really gonna miss you picking fights and me falling for it screaming that I'm right'?
6) What Taylor Swift song is this - 'I'm in the room, it's a typical Tuesday night...I'm listening to the kind of music she doesn't like'?
7) What Taylor Swift song is this - 'You've been good, busier than ever...We small talk, work and the weather'?
8) What Taylor Swift song is this - 'Long night, with your hands up in my hair...Echoes of your footsteps on the stairs'?
9) What Taylor Swift song is this - 'But I got smarter, I got harder in the nick of time...Honey, I rose up from the dead, I do it all the time'?
10) What Taylor Swift song is this - 'Ain't it funny? Rumours fly...And I know you heard about me'?
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.