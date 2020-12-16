Taylor Swift Reacts To 'The Office' Actor Rainn Wilson's Remark That He Doesn't Know Her

Taylor Swift had a funny interaction with The Office actor Rainn Wilson after she shared GIFs of him. The singer was elated to see her latest album, Evermore receive a rave review by critics and shared the article on her social media handle. She used a GIF of Rainn Wilson from his acclaimed series, The Office where his character Dwight Schrute was crying and saying “Thank you”.

Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments

Taylor Swift's Twitter

Taylor seemingly wanted to show her gratitude towards the immense love her album has received. However, Rainn’s response to Swift’s post left her fans confused as he claimed that he does “not know who this is” referring to Taylor. He further asked if Taylor Swift was the “inventor of the Swiffer?” Even though the fans of the two celebrities were left confused, Rainn Wilson’s response was to pretend that he does not know who the world-famous singer was. Check out the post below.

I do not know who this is. Inventor of the Swiffer? https://t.co/ezykLDUMm1 — RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) December 14, 2020

Taylor Swift was amongst the first few people to react to Rainn’s tweet asking who she was. The singer responded with another GIF of John Krasinski’s character, Jim Halpert. The GIF showed Jim saying in the camera “Touche”. Check out Taylor Swift’s response to Rainn Wilson below.

Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe

Taylor Swift is a fan of 'The Office'

Taylor Swift has often admitted in various interviews that she is a big fan of the series The Office. The singer had even created a whole parody of the show with a behind the scenes video for her song titled Ours. The music video of which released in the year 2011.

The Office Cast

The Office Cast includes Rainn Wilson as Dwight Schrute, John Krasinski as Jim Halpert, Jenna Fisher as Pam Beesly, Angela Kinsey as Angela Martin. The show also stars Mindy Kalling, Ed Helms, B. J. Novak, Brian, Kate Flannery, Phyllis Smith and Oscar Nunez in pivotal roles.

Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

Taylor Swift's Evermore

Taylor Swift’s latest album has songs that feature HAIM, Bon Iver and The National. Iver’s Justin Vernon has contributed to five songs from the album. He has played the guitar and drums on cowboy like me. Other credited musicians for the album are Ariel Rechtshaid, GAYNGS’ Ryan Olson, Muzz’s Josh Kaufman, and yMusic co-founder CJ Camerieri.

Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study

Image credits: Taylor Swift Instagram and Rainn Wilson Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.