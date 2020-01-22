Taylor Swift Reveals How Kanye's Words During The 2009 VMA Scarred Her Memories

More than 10 years have passed since the infamous 2009 VMA incident, where Kanye West dissed Taylor Swift on stage. However, even after all this time, it seems that Taylor has not yet forgiven Kanye for his actions. In a recent interview with a magazine, Taylor Swift revealed how Kanye West's message was burrowed deep into her psyche even to this day.

Taylor Swift talks on the infamous 2009 VMA incident and reveals that Kanye West scarred her with his words

Also Read | Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's most loved-up photos; see pics

During the 2009 VMA Awards, Taylor Swift was awarded the Best Female Video Award for her song, You Belong with Me. However, before she could receive the award, Kanye West took over the stage. He then told everyone there that she did not deserve the award and that Beyoncé should have won it instead. In a recent interview with a magazine, Taylor Swift revealed that this incident had truly scarred her.

Also Read | Kanye West thanks God for giving him the opportunity to work with Dr Dre

Taylor Swift stated that as a teenager who had only been in country music, attending her very first pop awards show was an important event for her. However, somebody stood up and sent her a strong message. Thanks to the interaction, Taylor learnt that she was not respected here and that people thought that she did not belong on this stage.

The singer then spoke about how the incident changed her world and how it affected her career. Taylor Swift took Kanye West's message to heart and she revealed that it had been burrowed deep into her psyche more than anyone knew. Taylor later opened up about how she dealt with the whole spectacle.

Also Read | Kim Kardashian and Kanye West relationship: Timeline of their love story

Taylor Swift stated that people could push you in one of two ways. She could have just curled up and decided to never go to one of those events ever again. Or, she could work harder than anyone expected her to and try things no one expected, which would hopefully garner her the respect she craved. While Taylor Swift was troubled by Kanye West's words for a long time, she revealed that she did not think too hard about all that stuff now.

Also Read | Kanye West's latest Yeezy design worn by Kris looks just like a pair of socks; See pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.