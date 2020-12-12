Taylor Swift Refers To Tom Hiddleston In Long Story Short, Sings 'Wrong Guy' At 'Bad Time'

On December 10, 2020, Taylor Swift took to her official Twitter handle and announced about the release of her ninth studio album and Folklore’s sister record Evermore. In the tweet, she informed her fans that she couldn’t stop writing songs. Evermore features 17 new songs and is out on all major music platforms. Like Folklore, Evermore is a mixture of imaginary and non-imaginary stories which is co-written by Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff, William Bowery and Justin Vernon.

Taylor Swift's ninth studio album is out now

I’m elated to tell you that my 9th studio album, and folklore’s sister record, will be out tonight at midnight eastern. It’s called evermore.

📷: Beth Garrabrant pic.twitter.com/xdej7AzJRW — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 10, 2020

In Long Story Short, as Taylor goes on to sing, “And I fell from the pedestal, Right down the Rabbit hole, Long story short, it was a bad time”. Her fans are referring to the backlash she received in the year 2016 after her breakup with Kanye West. Her fans further refer to Tom Hiddleston when Taylor sings, “Clung to the nearest lips, Long story short, it was the wrong guy”.

The song also notes the breakup with Calvin Harris and her dating period with Tom Hiddleston. In the latter chorus, The Blank Space singer adds, “Now I’m all about you, I’m all about you”, referring to her current beau Joe Alwyn. Taylor refers to Scooter Braun when she adds up, “Past me, I wanna tell you not to get lost in these petty things, Your nemeses, Will defeat themselves before you get the chance to swing”.

Taylor Swift’s songs are very personal and often have references to her love relationships. As soon as the new album was released, her fans were quick enough to listen to them and draw various conclusions. One fan tweeted, “we know who you’re talking about Taylor” and posted Joe and Tom’s pictures. Another fan wrote, “Long story short is about Tom and the Kanye and Kim 2016 feud right???? We’re all in agreement about that right?” A user commented, “IS LONG STORY SHORT ABOUT CALVIN TOM AND JOE AND 2016??? ‘#evermore’”. Another user posted a picture in response which read, “Long story short is about Joe and Tom I know it Taylor told me so”. One fan commented, “OMG TAYLOR SHADING TOM ON LONG STORY SHORT BYE”.

Long story short is about Tom and the Kanye and Kim 2016 feud right???? We’re all in agreement about that right????? #evermorealbum — Lauren ☾ (@spainwithlauren) December 11, 2020

IS LONG STORY SHORT ABOUT CALVIN TOM AND JOE AND 2016??? #evermore — “hi katie!”🎄 (@ktswizzle13) December 11, 2020

long story short is about Joe and Tom I know it Taylor told me so pic.twitter.com/0aY2Zc5WXJ — Kate Gordon (@2cool4muggles) December 11, 2020

OMG TAYLOR SHADING TOM ON LONG STORY SHORT BYE — EVERMORE OUT MIDNIGHT 😭😭 (@Dracarys_Swift) December 11, 2020

tom hiddleston when hearing long story short pic.twitter.com/AAxU4HPalB — adalyn (@quitethisloud13) December 11, 2020

