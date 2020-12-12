Taylor Swift's Acting Debut: Did You Know She Guest Starred In Crime Scene Investigation?

American singer Taylor Swift is known to have made her acting debut in the drama series CSI: Crime Scene Investigation in the year 2009. Taylor Swift's role in CSI was a guest appearance, that of a teenager. According to the New York Times, the character allowed the singer to be "a little bit naughty, and credibly so". She appeared in the ninth season of the drama series, in the 16th episode titled "Turn, Turn, Turn".

The character of the teenager she played was named Haley Jones. As mentioned by IMDb, Taylor not just carried out a guest appearance but also performed music for the series. Here is a video with some of the scenes from CSI: Crime Scene Investigation with Taylor Swift in them.

Taylor Swift's Role in CSI

Taylor's guest appearance in the 16th episode of season 9 from CSI starts when Haley Jones, the character she played, is shown musing in the rain. She remembers meeting a guy who she had fallen in love with. However, their relationship did not last long as Haley showed him mean messages on Facebook that were bothering her. The guy expressed that it was no big deal, and this started a difference of opinion between the two. Consequently, this led to a fight and ultimately, separation.

After the break-up, Haley Jones is seen suffering in her house because of the treatment she receives from her stepmother. The stepmother taunts her time and again for her hair colour, which is dark brown, that the former finds obnoxious. When Haley tries to storm off, the stepmother provokes her again, and the former comes back to say "I hate you" to the latter. However, the stepmother stabs her and leaves her to die. Haley is then discovered by the guy she was in a relationship with, who finds her lying dead on the ground.

According to the CSI fandom, she comes to life once and receives flowers from the guy. She finds a picture on a rock that she looks at, and then remembers what had happened with her. The flowers begin to fade away and the rock turns dark as Haley walks away.

Taylor Swift on the Professional Front

Taylor Swift releases music videos and albums every now and then. She recently announced the release of her newest album Evermore on December 11, 2020. "To put it plainly, we just couldn't stop writing songs," the singer says.

