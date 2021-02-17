Will Taylor Swift Attend The 2021 Grammys After Skipping It Last Few Years?

Taylor Swift had a busy and successful 2020 as she released three separate records in the year amidst much fanfare. The albums were well received by her fans and the Love Story singer even got nominated in two very important categories at the 2021 Grammys, including Album of the Year and Song of the Year. The question that now arises is whether Swift would show up for the soiree or miss it, considering she had missed the last few years.

Will Taylor Swift attend the 2021 Grammys?

According to a report by Elite Daily, Swift has not attended the Grammy Awards since 2016 when she was nominated for a number of awards for her album 1989. While she won Album of the Year for the record, she went on to receive only one nomination for her follow-up album titled Reputation. Ever since then the I Knew You Were Trouble singer hasn't accepted the invitation to the prestigious award ceremony.

There is no official confirmation whether Taylor will turn up for the Grammys this year but she had a number of releases last night and the two nominations in the biggest categories might be a reason good enough for her to grace the function. Her 2020 album titled Folklore is nominated for the Best Album of the Year Award and Taylor Swift's Cardigan is up for the Song of the Year. She recently was in the news as well for re-releasing her album Fearless.

Taylor Swift's songs

Taylor Swift ruled 2020 with the album Folklore and the sister album Evermore as well. Both the music albums were on top of several music charts and went on to become fan favorites. The star decided to re-release one of her earliest and most popular songs titled Love Story on February 12, 2021. She titled the new version as Love Story (Taylor’s version). Taylor Swift chose to re-record her first six albums after her former manager Scooter Braun sold her masters to Shamrock Holdings. She plans to reduce the value of her old masters by re-recording them. She took to Instagram as well to announce the release of her album Fearless and captioned it, "I’m thrilled to tell you that my new version of Fearless (Taylor’s Version) is done and will be with you soon. It has 26 songs including 6 never before released songs from the vault. Love Story (Taylor’s Version) will be out tonight. 💛💛"

Image Credits: Taylor Swift Official Instagram Account

