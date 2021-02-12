Taylor Swift's Love Story Review: A 'fearless' Letter To 13 Years Of Courtship With Fans

Taylor Swift is ready to be “fearless”. The Grammy award-winning singer will soon be re-releasing her second solo album, which she re-recorded as her former manager Scooter Braun sold her masters to a private company. Ahead of the album’s release, Taylor Swift has re-released one of her most famous singles, Love Story. But this time, it is Love Story (Taylor’s Version). So here is a detailed review of this new song.

Love Story (Taylor’s version) Review

Taylor Swift reigned 2020 with her albums, folklore and evermore. Both the albums ruled several music charts and went on to become two of the most successful albums released in 2020. But before Taylor Swift wrote these albums, she became one of the most successful singers on the planet with her country albums. She has now returned to her country roots as she re-released her hit single Love Story.

Taylor Swift’s Love Story (Taylor’s version) debuted on February 12, 2021. Back in 2008, Taylor Swift release the same single and became a household name. Now more than a decade later, Taylor Swift’s Love Story is back. This new version is the same when it comes to the lyrics, but Taylor Swift’s maturity is easily visible. The Romeo-Juliet love saga has a different intention now.

The old Love Story depicted a saga between a couple that transcended in modern times. But this Love Story (Taylor’s version) is a tale between the songstress and her fans. This love story is visible in each and every frame of the new Love Story music video. So even though Taylor is not a teenager anymore, this song is a trip down memory lane for both Swift and her Swifties back when their story had just begun.

This new version is the perfect way for Taylor Swift to reduce the value of her original masters that Braun sold to Shamrock Capital. Since Love Story is the single that helped Swift win a Grammy, the same single might help her re-recorded Fearless album to become a chart-topper once again when it releases on April 9, 2021.

Watch Love Story (Taylor’s version) music video below.

