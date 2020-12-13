Taylor Swift Reveals What Made Her Decide To Adopt Benjamin Button, The Cat

Taylor Swift is one of the biggest names in the music industry. Her single Me! released in 2019 gained a lot of positive response globally. She featured one of her kittens Benjamin Button in Me’s music video. In an interview with Independent, she spoke about the time when she decided to adopt the kitten.

Also Read | Taylor Swift's 'Marjorie' Has Backing Vocals From Late Grandmother, Fans React

Taylor Swift’s decision to adopt her third kitten Benjamin Button

Taylor Swift is very fond of her kittens Olivia Benson, Meredith Grey and Benjamin Button. They have been named after the Law & Order: SVU and Grey's Anatomy characters. In the interview, she mentioned that she was 13 when she bought the cat. She added that this might sound extra, but she said that she knew when she met him that he was the one. Swift said that she often walks around saying that about her cat.

Also Read | Taylor Swift Reveals How Watching Films Every Night Helped Her Write 'Folklore'

However, in an Instagram live with Brendon Urie with whom she collaborated for her song, she mentioned that she had first seen Benjamin in a kitten commercial which wants you to adopt them. It worked she said as she fell in love with the kitten instantly. The handler of the cat asked Taylor if she wanted to hold the cat and want to get familiar with it and she agreed. She added that the kitten started purring and looking at her innocently like Taylor was her mother. Brendon asked her if she was going to the cat. Taylor said that the second she held the kitten, she fell in love with him. The handler mentioned that the kitten does not have a home and the kitten looked at Taylor like it wanted to get adopted.

Also Read | Taylor Swift Donates $13,000 To Michigan Mother Who Lost Her Job

A sneak peek into Taylor Swift's Instagram

Taylor Swift is known to give a vintage touch to all her photos and videos. She recently shared a few pictures from her evermore album. In the first black and white photo, Taylor is seen wearing an oversized coat and messy hair. She looks away from the camera in a distance. She also shared a snapshot from her 'Willow' video where she was seen walking through the forest covered with snow. In another picture, she was seen standing on the banks of a lake on a bridge. Take a look at Taylor Swifts Instagram photos.

About Taylor Swift's songs, she released recently

Taylor Swift released the Evermore and Folklore album recently. On December 11, she released the song Willow which already has more than 9.4 million views on Youtube within 24 hours. Other Taylor Swift's songs from the Evermore album such as Exile, Cowboy Like Me, Ivy and Marjorie garnered her a huge fan following in 2020.

Also Read | Taylor Swift Spills The Beans On A 10-min-long Explicit Version Of 'All Too Well'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.