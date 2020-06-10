Times When Taylor Swift's Songs Made It As Soundtrack Of Acclaimed Hollywood Movies

Taylor Swift, who has sold more than 50 million albums, is one of the world's best-selling music artists and the highest-earning female musician. She is a world-famous pop singer who is a talented songwriter as well. Her songwriting abilities have landed many of her songs into Hollywood movies as well. Take a look at the times Taylor's songs were included as the soundtracks for many American movies.

Safe and sound - The Hunger Games

Taylor sang the song Safe & Sound along with band named The Civil Wars. The song was used for the award-winning and one of the movie successful movie franchises called The Hunger Games. The song is all about soothing vocals by Taylor as well as the duet with The Civil Wars make the song add more element of folk into it. The song was played when Katniss gave a tribute to many of her allies in the film including Rue and Peeta.

I Don't Wanna Live Forever - Fifty Shades Darker

The song I Don't Wanna Live Forever was a feat between Taylor and Zayn Malik. This was the first time when the duo came together for a song. The song is included in the soundtrack of the Fifty Shades Darker which is the second movie of the Fifty Shades franchise. The song's video is as sultry as the actual film. Swift's airy vocals paired with Zayn's perfect falsetto simply create magic in the song.

Beautiful Ghosts - Cats

Beautiful Ghosts is one original song that Taylor created especially for the movie Cats. Taylor created the song since the movie was based around the 60s era and one can't have the modern lyrics during that time. The song was played when the character Victoria in the movie sings the song. Taylor wrote the song along with the Broadway legend Andrew Lloyd.

Eyes Open - The Hunger Games soundtrack

The Hunger Games had announced that it would have two songs from Taylor Swift included in their movie's soundtrack and Eyes Open was the second song that was made for The Hunger Games part 1 after Safe & Sound. The song was about Katniss and how it was important to be aware at all times in the Capitol. The song, however, wasn't featured in the actual movie but it was released as a radio single.

Crazier - Hannah Montana movie

Most of the 90s kids were in love with the Hanna Montana and her songs, serials and even the movies. The Hanna Montana movie actually featured a song by Taylor Swift called Crazier. One can even find Taylor in the movie playing her own song using her guitar.

Promo Image courtesy: Taylor Swift Instagram

