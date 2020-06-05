Which Is Taylor Swift's Favourite Song? How Did She Learn Guitar? What Did She First Play?

Taylor Swift is a world-famous pop singer who is also just as famous for actually writing most of her music, unlike many in the industry today. Swift is known for writing her own lyrics since her first album which featured many songs on her teenage life and experiences. Apart from singing and songwriting, Taylor is also known to play the guitar as well. Read on for more details about the time when Taylor revealed about how she learned her first song on guitar and which song is her all time favourite.

Taylor Swift's favourite song revelation

Taylor Swift's favourite song is something that even her fans won't be able to guess. Taylor is known to be inspired by many pop artists and country artists. However, her favourite song is not from the same genre. During a show, when Taylor was asked about a song in the Name That Song Challenge, Taylor revealed that Nelly's 2002 hit song Hot In Herre is actually her favourite song.

Here is a video of back from 2015, when Taylor got to perform on stage along with her favourite Nelly during a show in St. Louis. Even singer Haim joined her and they created their own dance set while Nelly was singing Hot in Herre. Take a look at Taylor's video.

BUSTING LOOSE bc Tay, Nelly & HAIM threw it back 2night w/ 'Hot in Herre' #1989TourStLouis pic.twitter.com/LJiJvaNegm — Taylor Nation (@taylornation13) September 30, 2015

Check out the original song by Nelly.

How did Taylor Swift learn the guitar?

Taylor Swift is known to plays a few musical instruments. even though she is mostly seen playing the guitar on stage, but reportedly Swift can also play the banjo, ukulele, and piano. It is known by Swift's fans that Swift's first musical instrument that she learned was a guitar. Taylor learned to play the guitar when she was just 12 years old.

Reportedly a computer whiz taught Taylor Swift her first guitar chords. Swift shared this story in her 2009's promotional DVD saying that the tech guy came one day while she was doing her homework. After spotting the guitar in the room, he asked Taylor whether she wanted to learn a few guitar chords and she said yes. The IT guy also revealed in an interview with an entertainment portal stating that he used to come to Swift's house two times a week to teach her how to play the guitar and write songs. He mentioned that he was paid $32 an hour by her parents during that time.

Swift had revealed in an interview that artists like Shania Twain and Faith Hill inspired her to learn guitar. It was the 1998 song Kiss Me by Sixpence None the Richer that she learned for the very first time on her guitar.

