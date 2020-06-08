Taylor Swift’s Top Five Saddest Songs That You Must Add To Your Playlist; See List Here

Taylor Alison Swift, commonly known as Taylor Swift, is one of the finest American singers and songwriters. She is known for narrative songs about her personal life, which has received widespread media coverage. Having sold more than 50 million albums, including 37 million in the US, Swift is one of the world's best-selling music artists and the highest-earning female musician. Being one of the biggest musical sensations, Taylor Swift has given the world songs of every genre. Here are the top five saddest songs of Taylor Swift. Read ahead to know more-

Taylor Swift’s top five saddest songs

Last Kiss

Last Kiss is a song from Taylor Swift's third studio album, Speak Now. It is the thirteenth track on the album. The song was released under the Big Machine Records label and was produced by Nathan Chapman and Talor Swift herself. As the song released soon after Taylor Swift’s breakup with ex-boyfriend Joe Jonas, there were rumours surrounding the fact that she wrote this song for him.

The Moment I Knew

The Moment I Knew is the seventeenth track on Taylor Swift's fourth studio album and the first track on the second CD in the physical copy of the deluxe edition of Red. The song was initially released as an unofficial single. Former Agency member Elizabeth Huett has also performed background vocals in the track. Reportedly, the song is about Jake Gyllenhaal, her ex-boyfriend, missing her twenty-first birthday party.

White Horse

White Horse is the second single from Swift's second studio album Fearless. White Horse is musically a country song and uses sparse production to emphasize vocals. Lyrically, the track speaks of disillusionment and pain in a relationship, drawing references to fairytales. Reportedly, the writers of the song, Taylor Swift and Liz Rose composed the song about one of Swift's ex-boyfriends, when Swift discovered he was not what she had perceived of him. It focused on the moment where Swift accepted that the relationship was over.

Sad Beautiful Tragedy

Sad Beautiful Tragedy is the twelfth track from Taylor Swift’s fourth studio album, Red. The song was released under the Big Machine Records label and was produced by Nathan Chapman and Talor Swift herself. Reportedly, the song is about either John Mayer or Jake Gyllenhaal.

Breathe

Breathe features American singer and songwriter, Colbie Caillat. It was written by Taylor Swift and Colbie Caillat, and produced by Nathan Chapman and Taylor Swift. The song is the seventh track from Taylor Swift's second studio album, Fearless (2008). The song was written about the end of a friendship. Musically, the song is driven by an acoustic guitar and occasionally pianos and violins provide the accompaniment. Lyrically, Breathe addresses heartbreak and the loss of a close friendship.

