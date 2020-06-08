Taylor Swift Reveals She Was Not Present On Her Graduation Day In 'Dear Class Of 2020'

Taylor Swift recently revealed that she didn’t have the opportunity to walk in her graduation, as she spoke during the star-studded YouTube special Dear Class of 2020. In the video, Taylor Swift first congratulated all the people who graduated in 2020.

The actor further said, “I know this probably isn't the kind of graduation you thought you were going to be having. I relate to that in a lot of ways. When I was younger, I used to fantasize about high school graduation, being with all your friends, cap and gown, the whole thing.”

She then talked about dropping her graduation plans because of her career. She mentioned that when her graduation was planned, she was on a radio tour with her mom in rental cars and sitting on the floors of the airports. Taylor Swift said that she ended up getting her diploma by mail. Adding to that, Taylor Swift said that her graduation was nothing like the one she thought about in her mind.

However, she was still very proud of it. The actor also went on to say that one lesson she learned from this experience is, “Expect the unexpected and celebrate anyway". She wrapped up the conversation by addressing the graduates of 2020 and said that she is extremely proud of them.

Taylor Swift is spending time with her pets and also enjoying her self-isolation by trying things like cooking. The actor in the recent past shared a picture of her cat sitting in a vase explaining how important self-isolation is right now. Her cat is seen inside a vase and giving a look as she is captured it on the camera.

She captioned the picture as, "For Meredith, self quarantining is a way of life. Be like Meredith." She also shared another picture where her cat is seen relaxing on the couch in a weird pose. The picture looked funny but cute at the same time. She wrote, "Captain Olivia Benson off duty like" (sic)

On the work front, Taylor Swift released a live version of Lover song, "The Man" and its music video. Lover Fest, Swift's concert tour in support of the album, was postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Footage from Taylor Swift's 2019 City of Lover concert in Paris aired on ABC on May 17, 2020, and was made available for streaming on Hulu and Disney+ the next day. Taylor Swift also released live versions of the Lover album tracks she performed at the one-off Paris concert after the television special's premiere.

