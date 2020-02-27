Taylor Swift Disses Arch-rival Scooter Braun Through Music Video Titled 'The Man'?

Taylor Swift took the internet by storm with the music video of her song titled The Man, wherein the singer has literally turned into a man. After watching the video, fans have realised that Taylor was playing the man in the video. Not only did she leave her fans floored with her unbelievable makeover, but also with the very subtle dig at her archenemy Scooter Braun.

Taylor Swift takes a dig at Scooter Braun in her latest music video

Taylor Swift's feud with the music executive Scooter Braun was making headlines after Taylor's Tumblr post accusing the music executive of bullying her went viral. Taylor set things straight that she owns her new music, through the music video of The Man. The song is from her recently released album Lover and as the music video of the song suggests, Taylor has not only starred in it but also directed and wrote it. She made her feud with Scooter more evident after she donned a white overshirt which had the titles of her previous music videos embossed on it in black.

The music video released months after Taylor performed the same song at 2019 American Music Awards. The Rock, aka Dwayne Johnson, is also a part of the music video, but not physically. The Jumanji actor lent his voice to Taylor for a small scene towards the end of the music video. Apart from that, Swift also released a live version of the song from her performance in Paris.

