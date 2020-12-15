Taylor Swift Talks About Her High-profile Celeb Controversies; Says 'was Totally Broken'

Taylor Swift, who recently released her new album, Evermore, is currently enjoying the success of her latest project. In an older interview with The Guardian, the pop star opened up about her 2016's social disaster. In that year, she was involved in conflicts with several high-profile celebrities, which later became a subject of the extensive tabloid inspection. Read ahead for more details.

Taylor opens up about her 2016's disaster

Talking about the same, Taylor Swift revealed that it all started with her bruising public spats with Katy Perry and Nicki Minaj. After the huge disaster, there was another high-profile controversy with Kanye West. Soon after clearing the air about her ex-beau, the news of her dating actor Tom Hiddleston was out in public. She said the controversy was widely dismissed as a diversionary tactic.

Also Read | Loved Taylor Swift's 'Evermore'? List of other indie albums to listen to

During all these social disasters going on in Swift's life, she went to court. The singer sued David Mueller in a sexual assault claim. During a meet and greet in her concert in Denver at the Pepsi Center, Red world tour, David Mueller groped Swift as they were posing for a photo. However, after getting David banned at her concerts and fired from his job, she faced backlash as Taylor had failed to endorse a candidate in the 2016 presidential election. According to The Guardian, Taylor Swift's critics assumed she cared only about the bottom line. However, that wasn't the entire truth.

Talking about the same, Taylor Swift told The Guardian that she was totally broken. She further shared that it became terrifying for anyone to even know where she was. Taylor Swift felt completely incapable of doing or saying anything publicly. The Blank Space singer also said that she felt incapable of her music as well.

Also Read | Taylor Swift Quiz: Can You Identify These Taylor Swift Songs Just By Their Lyrics?

Taylor said that she always said she wouldn’t talk about what was happening personally because that was a personal time to her. She also added that she decided not to get into specifics. Taylor Swift shared that she just needed some things that were her own.

In the year 2017, Taylor Swift made a massive comeback with her album Reputation. Taylor's sixth studio album included seven singles, Look What You Made Me Do, Ready for It?, End Game, New Year's Day, Gorgeous, Delicate, Getaway Car. In this studio album, Taylor Swift wrote the songs that were inspired by her publicized personal life.

Also Read | Taylor Swift's 'Marjorie' has backing vocals from late grandmother, fans react

Also Read | Taylor Swift's 'Evermore' review: She is folklore's sister who is 'willow' but not mellow

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.