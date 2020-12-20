Taylor Swift's Folklore And 20 Best Music Albums Of The Year 2020

A number of artists delivered some of the best albums this year despite the pandemic taking a major toll. Celebrities dominated the charts and managed to deliver exceptional performances throughout the year with their albums. The songs from the albums managed to rise up to Billboard’s Hot 100 list or managed to dominate the iTunes charts. Thus here are some of the best albums from 2020, according to Billboard.

20 best music albums of the year 2020

Rina Sawayama, Sawayama

Sawayama by Rina came as a surprise to pop fans all over the Globe. The album was labelled as a creative mix by Billboard, as it was something that no one expected. This album also happens to be Rina’s debut album.

Machine Gun Kelly, Tickets to My Downfall

Unlike the name of the album, Tickets to my downfall became MGK’s first album to debut at number one on the Billboard Hot 200 list. Soon the album also began dominating other charts including iTunes for a while. Fans of the album have praised his chorus and his creative bars used within the rap pieces.

Halsey, Maniac

As an artist, Halsey has been an open book in depicting her feelings through her songs. The singer thus came out with Manic which took things to whole other personal level. The lyrics from songs speak loud about herself and showcase the struggles the individual had on her road to fame.

Chloe x Halle, Ungodly Hour

The sister duo had previously made their debut two years ago, however, the duo did not get gain much attraction back then. In 2020 with their latest album, Chloe and Hale dominated the charts. With several hits within the album, the sisters were polarised for their amazing album.

Mac Miller, Circles

Mac Miller’s album was released on January 8 and served as a perfect tribute to what Mac could offer. The singer passed away however this much-awaited album still dominated a number of charts including Billboard. The songs speak of passion, vulnerability and a number of other emotions which fans resonated with.

Phoebe Bridgers, Punisher

Punisher as an album stays true to the confessional narrative that it followed. The songs remain captivating with strong lyrics and melodious verses. The title track of the album too was one of the major highlights from the album.

Run the Jewels, RTJ4

This album was released amid the widespread protest that took place during the Black lives matter moment. The messages in the songs are loud and clear and shed light on the ongoing happening within the country. It also speaks of the racially motivated attacks and several other sensitive topics.

Chris Stapleton, Starting Over

The album by Chris mange’s to encapsulate the listener with its powerful lyrics and interesting music. The album was labelled as a musical treasure by Billboard. The album too dominated several charts upon arrival.

Megan Thee Stallion, Good News

Fans of Megan have waited for her debut album since a long time and thus the artist delivered her album. Her debut album is fun and creative and explores several new boundaries. The artists collaborated with a number of artists and thus the songs within the album proved to be huge hits.

Ariana Grande, Positions

Ariana Grande finally made her grand return with the album Positions after a long wait. The album is intimate and romantic and is filled with fun innuendoes. The singer is thus back and some songs within her album managed to gain top spots on Global charts as well.

Haim, Women in Music Pt. III

Hiam has been producing singles for a while now and thus the trio has finally come out with their studio album. The album is filled with slow jams to hard-hitting numbers. The album was named as one of the most electric albums of 2020 by Billboard.

Pop Smoke, Meet the Woo 2

This album by Pop Smoke was released on February 7 and the rapper met with his tragic death a couple of days later on February 19. Fans expressed their condolences for the rapper during this time. The album however dominated upon arrival with electrifying beats and creative lyrics.

The Chicks, Gaslighter

The music by singers Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer on their first studio album in 14 years was termed to be Alive, by Billboard. The rage and the raw heartbreak songs proved to be evidence of that statement. Further, the songs also have an undermining humorous tone to it making it an interesting album to listen to.

Fiona Apple, Fetch the Bolt Cutters

Despite having a number of albums before that met with mixed responses the singer is back with yet another hit. The songs have been delivered with an intricate patchwork of textures throughout the album mix. The lyrics too gained massive attraction.

Lil Baby, My Turn

This album became a huge hit and dominated a number of charts all over the globe. Certain songs from the album also went on to become the lead songs for the protest amid the BLM movement, according to Billboard. The album showcases the versatility of the artist along with the lyrical genius that he is.

Lady Gaga, Chromatica

This album by Gaga proved to be an extravagant one with interesting beats and visuals through the music videos. A number of the songs from the album went on to secure their place at the Billboard charts. Despite a rough year, Lady Gaga managed to deliver her absolute best through this album.

Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG

Bad Bunny surprised his fans with dropping a surprise album during this year. The name Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG stands for Yo Hago Lo Que Me Da La Gana which translates to, I do whatever I want. The innovative and daring album was much appreciated by the fans of the artist.

The Weeknd, After Hours

The 80’s disco-themed album by the Weeknd had been dominating a number of music charts for several weeks. Songs from the album too stayed to on the number one spot in a number of Global charts worldwide. Fans have shown immense love to the song making it one of the most listed to songs on iTunes as well.

Dua Lipa, Future Nostalgia

This album serves as a call back to the dance-pop era. Her songs in this album have an aesthetic vibe which sets the right tone. The classic songs seemed to have a fresh new feel to it with this brand new album by Dua Lipa.

Taylor Swift, Folklore

Taylor Swift too surprised the world by dropping her eight studio album. The album she dropped came as a huge surprise to pop fans as they were excited to watch Taylor drop some fresh songs. The tranquil voices from the album fused with the soft piano riffs and the pristine production come together to create just over an hour of cathartic and escapist listening.

