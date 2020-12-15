Taylor Swift Clears Air About 'Woodvale' On Jimmy Kimmel Live! — Know More

Taylor Swift has had two album releases in 2020, titled Folklore and Evermore. Taylor Swift's Folklore was an out of the blue album released in July and now, a few days ago, Swift released the 'sister album' to the previous album, called Evermore. Recorded remotely in quarantine, that record topped the US and UK charts and earned Swift nominations for six Grammy awards, including album of the year. Read on to know more about the rumours of a new album, titled Woodvale by Taylor Swift, if it really is the name of her new album or not.

Taylor Swift clears air about 'Woodvale'

According to a report by E! Online, Taylor Swift's Evermore released recently and has already created a frenzy all around. After Evermore's release, the singer's fans were in a bit of a tizzy when they spotted the word 'Woodvale' on the upper right corner of her July album Folklore. There were quite a few speculations whether it was the title of her new surprise album but Taylor cleared the air as she made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Love Story singer, talking to Jimmy Kimmel stated that she tends to be secretive while dropping hints and clues and it gets annoying. She mentioned that it is fun for her fans, picking up on the clues and fun for herself as well, and sometimes they'll notice little things in the video and pictures from the albums and the singer admitted that she takes it too far occasionally and makes a mistake. The 31-year-old star explained, she was extremely coy about sharing the album title for Folklore and even avoiding telling her teammates and management what the album was called until the last possible moment.

Talking further about the mystery of 'Woodvale', Swift said that she didn't tell anybody about the album until right before it came out and so she came up with a fake code name that had the same amount of letters as Folklore. She explained that she wanted to see how it would look like on the album covers but later decided against having the name on the cover. And eventually, they forgot to take the code name off of one of the covers, which gave birth to the 'Woodvale' mystery. The Grammy winner, who couldn't contain her laughter as she told the story, revealed that Evermore initially used the code name of 'November'.

Image Credits: Taylor Swift Official Instagram Account

