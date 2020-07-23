Himesh Reshammiya Quiz: Check How Well You Can Recognize These Classic & Nostalgic Songs

Himesh Reshammiya fans have been celebrating his 47th birthday by recollecting a few of his most famous works. The actor’s catchy tunes and unforgettable voice are something that have left the audience impressed over the past few years. The actor came to fame through various fan-favourite songs which are considered classic by his fans. Here is a quiz which will help you figure out if you know Himesh Reshammiya’s music well.

Himesh Reshammiya song quiz

1. Guess the song being played in the clip



Choose the correct option-

Naam Hai Tera

Teri Yaad

Tune Mera Chain Vain Le Liya

Teri Meri Kahani

2. In the video of this much-loved song, Himesh Reshammiya can be seen expressing his pain through the lyrics. The leading lady walks through an exotic location with tears in her eyes due to the pain in her love. She can also be spotted in prison in certain parts of the song. In one of the scenes, the two actors can also be seen having a telephonic conversation through a glass door while the woman is still in prison. Can you guess this melodious track by Himesh Reshammiya?

Duggi

Teri Yaad

Bekhudi

Aawan Akhiyan Jawan Akhiyan

3. Guess the song according to the translation of the lyrics provided

You can ask the heart,

You can ask your life

You can ask this generation

Only I have rights over you.

Choose the correct option-

Duggi

Aawan Akhiyan Jawan Akhiyan

I Love You Sayyoni

Adhuri Zindagi

4. In the video of this song, Himesh Reshammiya can be seen playing the piano for a crowd while a woman plays the cello. He can also be seen taking over the mike while the audience grooves to his music. In one of the scenes, he can be seen helping the woman play the cello right while the pain his voice comes through. He can also be seen with tears in his eyes as he has lost his lady love over time. In the end, he can be seen collapsing in the rain while the flashback plays.

Tera Suroor

Humko Deewana Kar Gaye

Mehfooz

Aap Ki Khatir

5. Guess the song being played in the audio of this song.

Choose the correct option-

Aashiq Banaya Aapne

Teri Meri

Ishq Kiya Kiya

Sari Sari Raat

6. In the video of this song, Himesh Reshammiya and a stunning leading lady of Bollywood can be seen dancing at a dance club. They can be seen effortlessly showing off their moves while the song plays in the background.

Hint: This song has something tasty in it!

Hookah Bar

Naina Re

Dil Tumhare Bina

Tandoori Nights

7. Guess the song according to the translation of the lyrics provided

Would have been better if I hadn’t fallen for you,

If you hadn’t made me suffer, it would have been better

How to console this suffering heart now?

You have made me crazy in love, just to leave

Choose the correct option-

Naina Re

Dil Tumhare Bina

Humko Deewana Kar Gaye

Teri Meri

8. Guess the song being played in the audio of this song

Choose the correct option-

Tandoori Nights

Hookah Bar

Jhoom Jhoom

Jhalak Dikhla Ja

9. A famous song which features a beautiful female lead dancing around with two men, indicating the existence of a love triangle. They can be seen dancing through the busy streets while the lyrics express what the men wish to say to the woman. The lady can be seen switching between the men, telling a story within itself.

Tandoori Nights

Kajra Kajra Kajraare

Jhoom Jhoom

Aap Ki Kashish

Read On Himesh Reshammiya's Birthday, Here's A List Of His Songs That Will Pep-up Your Mood

Also read Himesh Reshammiya Says He Composed 300 Songs & Netizens Have A Field Day; Check Memes

10. Guess the song according to the translation of the lyrics provided

I only speak of you, these days

I only think of your beautiful smile, these days

Show me a glimpse of you

Come to me once.

Choose the correct option-

Jhalak Dikhla Ja

Samjho Na

Naam Tera

Lagi Lagi

Answers

Naam Hai Tera Bekhudi I Love You Sayyoni Tera Suroor Ishq Kiya Kiya Tandoori Nights Humko Deewana Kar Gaye Hookah Bar Aap Ki Kashish Jhalak Dikhla Ja

Read Himesh Reshammiya & Javed Ali Are New 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs' Judges?

Also read Where Is Singer Ranu Mondal Now And What Is She Up To? Know Details

Image Courtesy: Himesh Reshammiya Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.