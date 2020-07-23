Himesh Reshammiya Quiz: Check How Well You Can Recognize These Classic & Nostalgic Songs

Quick links:
Himesh Reshammiya fans have been celebrating his 47th birthday by recollecting a few of his most famous works. The actor’s catchy tunes and unforgettable voice are something that have left the audience impressed over the past few years. The actor came to fame through various fan-favourite songs which are considered classic by his fans. Here is a quiz which will help you figure out if you know Himesh Reshammiya’s music well.
1. Guess the song being played in the clip
Choose the correct option-
2. In the video of this much-loved song, Himesh Reshammiya can be seen expressing his pain through the lyrics. The leading lady walks through an exotic location with tears in her eyes due to the pain in her love. She can also be spotted in prison in certain parts of the song. In one of the scenes, the two actors can also be seen having a telephonic conversation through a glass door while the woman is still in prison. Can you guess this melodious track by Himesh Reshammiya?
3. Guess the song according to the translation of the lyrics provided
You can ask the heart,
You can ask your life
You can ask this generation
Only I have rights over you.
Choose the correct option-
4. In the video of this song, Himesh Reshammiya can be seen playing the piano for a crowd while a woman plays the cello. He can also be seen taking over the mike while the audience grooves to his music. In one of the scenes, he can be seen helping the woman play the cello right while the pain his voice comes through. He can also be seen with tears in his eyes as he has lost his lady love over time. In the end, he can be seen collapsing in the rain while the flashback plays.
5. Guess the song being played in the audio of this song.
Choose the correct option-
6. In the video of this song, Himesh Reshammiya and a stunning leading lady of Bollywood can be seen dancing at a dance club. They can be seen effortlessly showing off their moves while the song plays in the background.
Hint: This song has something tasty in it!
7. Guess the song according to the translation of the lyrics provided
Would have been better if I hadn’t fallen for you,
If you hadn’t made me suffer, it would have been better
How to console this suffering heart now?
You have made me crazy in love, just to leave
Choose the correct option-
8. Guess the song being played in the audio of this song
Choose the correct option-
9. A famous song which features a beautiful female lead dancing around with two men, indicating the existence of a love triangle. They can be seen dancing through the busy streets while the lyrics express what the men wish to say to the woman. The lady can be seen switching between the men, telling a story within itself.
10. Guess the song according to the translation of the lyrics provided
I only speak of you, these days
I only think of your beautiful smile, these days
Show me a glimpse of you
Come to me once.
Choose the correct option-
