Why Is Taylor Swift Rerecording Her Albums That She Released 13 Years Ago? Find Out

American singer Taylor Swift on Thursday took to Instagram to announce that she will be releasing the re-recorded album 'Fearless' with 26 tracks. The album will be released on April 9, 2021. However, fans are left quite confused on why Taylor Swift is spending so much time on re-recording an album that she released almost 13 years ago? Read here to know more.

Why is Taylor Swift rerecording her albums?

For the unversed, Taylor Swift's Fearless was one of her most successful albums, with more than 7 million albums sold. The singer, however, does not own the master recordings of the songs on that album, or any songs on albums that she recorded before the 2019's Lover. Some of which also includes hit songs such as We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together, Love Story, Mine and Shake It Off.

Taylor Swift will regain influence of her recordings, or at least the current "Taylor's Version" of them, by re-recording her hits. Another way to think of it is that Swift announces "you belong with me." to the masters.

More about Taylor’s album

Two years after the original 13-year commitment of Taylor Swift to Big Machine Records expired in November 2020, so did her re-record clause. Now, any song from the six albums she released while at Big Machine is free to re-perform and record. Since 2019, when Scooter Braun's Ithaca Holdings acquired Big Machine, Swift has been very outspoken about her intention to rerecord. The singer took to Tumblr after learning of the contract, writing, "All I could think about was the incessant, manipulative bullying I've been getting from his hands for years".

Taylor explained why she wanted to quit Big Machine Records in June 2019 and give up the opportunity to own her original masters. Her decision to speak up about the situation stemmed from Scott/Big Machine selling her masters to Scooter Braun. Scott gave Scooter the opportunity to buy Taylor’s masters for $300 million. However, Taylor was not given the same offer as Scooter. Instead, he told Taylor that she could own her original six albums if she stayed with Big Machine and recorded six new albums.

Been getting a lot of questions about the recent sale of my old masters. I hope this clears things up. pic.twitter.com/sscKXp2ibD — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 16, 2020

