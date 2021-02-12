Taylor Swift's New 'Love Story' Makes Fans Nostalgic As They Chant 'baby Just Say Yes'

Swifties all around the world were eagerly waiting for Taylor Swift’s re-recorded songs and their wish was fulfilled on February 12. Post announcing back in 2019 that she plans to re-record her first six albums after the Scooter Braun controversy, Taylor unveiled her iconic Love Story’s Taylor version just a few days before Valentine’s Day. Taylor Swift has also revealed that she has re-recorded her entire album Fearless as Fearless (Taylor’s version). The Taylor’s version features ‘6 never-before-released singles from her vault”.

Taylor Swift records new 'Love Story'

"When I think back on the Fearless album and all that you turned it into, a completely involuntary smile creeps across my face," Swift wrote in a note to fans. "This was the musical era in which so many inside jokes were created between us, so many hugs exchanged and hands touched, so many unbreakable bonds formed. So before I say anything else, let me just say that it was a real honour to get to be a teenager alongside you. Listen to Love Story (Taylor's Version) below.

As soon as the song was unveiled fans have gone gaga over it. #LoveStoryTaylorsVersion has trended on Twitter. While some are reminiscing about the time when they first heard Taylor Swift’s original Love Story, many others are chanting the lyrics of the song ‘Baby just say yes’. As compared to the original version, the new rendition, according to many has made them nostalgic. A few fans can just not get over the fact that Taylor has done it again. Here’s a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

Love Story really is the greatest song every written. like, categorically, unequivocally, undoubtedly the greatest song to ever be transmitted over radio waves. #LoveStoryTaylorsVersion pic.twitter.com/mIaQqlCShR — joshua (Taylor's Version) 💛💛 (@TSlifestyle13) February 12, 2021

it's the same old song but it's shiny and new and the production is just the right amount of same and just the right amount of different and she sounds more grounded and it's literally perfect #LoveStoryTaylorsVersion — dana 🎷❄ (@sapphicsax) February 12, 2021

SO NOW, WHAT WE NEED IS A RE-ENACTMENT OF THE MUSIC VIDEO!🥺💙

I'll never get tired of this song🥰

Thank you Taylor😍#LoveStoryTaylorsVersion pic.twitter.com/rg5pd4bU3I — 🌷 (@kthlndmnqq) February 12, 2021

"Marry me, Juliet you'll never have to be alone. I LOVE YOU and that's all I really know.”

“It's a LOVE STORY, baby just say "Yes!"” 😭🥺💛✨#LoveStoryTaylorsVersion pic.twitter.com/em5nQtkFvG — Kiel de Leon (@kieldeleon_) February 12, 2021

it feels like i'm in my childhood again 🥺 and this is the best paarrttt 😭 #LoveStoryTaylorsVersion pic.twitter.com/TJLIaslZcC — 𝒔𝒘𝒊𝒇𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒂𝒓𝒕 💛 (@imwonderswift13) February 12, 2021

ROMEO, TAKE ME SOMEWHERE WE CAN BE ALONE

I’LL BE WAITING, ALL THERE’S LEFT TO DO IS RUN

YOU’LL BE THE PRINCE AND I’LL BE THE PRINCESS

IT’S A LOVE STORY, BABY, JUST SAY, YES#LoveStoryTaylorsVersion IM SO PROUD OF YOU TAYLOR 😭 I LOVE YOU pic.twitter.com/FB5rx1g6J5 — mikamila (@mekamilagarcia) February 12, 2021

Literally heard this song the first time when I was 14 listening to fearless thinking I’m never gonna find the love she’s talking about. Now 13 years later I’m so emotional listening to #LoveStoryTaylorsVersion knowing how much I feel like I’ve grown up with @taylorswift13 🥺 pic.twitter.com/SQZUNwfjWI — Cary ✨I almost jump in✨ (@getawayCARY93) February 12, 2021

i wasn’t a swiftie when fearless came out but “love story” was one of the first songs i listened from taylor and hearing it now re-recorded and being older, brings so many memories back and so much nostalgia 🥺💛 #LoveStoryTaylorsVersion pic.twitter.com/r8O46jNK4o — xim 💛💛 (@redlipsunset) February 12, 2021

ROMEO TAKE ME SOMEWHERE WE CAN BE ALONE I’LL BE WAITING ALL THERE’S LEFT TO DO IS RUN YOU’LL BE THE PRINCE AND I’LL BE THE PRINCESS IT’S A LOVE STORY BABY JUST SAY YES #LoveStoryTaylorsVersion #ItsALoveStory pic.twitter.com/3DS3XLj8wc — fearlessly, jazz 💛💛 (@swiftIover) February 12, 2021

Me listening to Love Story on their release dates 2008 vs 2021 💛💛 #LoveStoryTaylorsVersion pic.twitter.com/UzKkSeuxa3 — Ginny 💛💛 | 𝒯𝒽𝑒𝓇𝑒 𝒾𝓈 𝒽𝒶𝓅𝓅𝒾𝓃𝑒𝓈𝓈 (@GinnyB2012) February 12, 2021

taylor swift making me relive the best parts of my childhood is exactly what i need during this pandemic #LoveStoryTaylorsVersion pic.twitter.com/Y8ocuMNiQo — Tian Simpao (@fujiwara124) February 12, 2021

An elated Taylor Swift, took to Twitter, on Thursday, February 11 to announce that she will be releasing the entire Fearless (Taylor’s version) soon. Of which, she has already released Love Story (Taylor’s Version) on Friday. “I’m thrilled to tell you that my new version of Fearless (Taylor’s Version) is done and will be with you soon. It has 26 songs including 6 never before released songs from the vault. Love Story (Taylor’s Version) will be out tonight”, Taylor wrote on her official Twitter account.

