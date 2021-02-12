Last Updated:

Taylor Swift's New 'Love Story' Makes Fans Nostalgic As They Chant 'baby Just Say Yes'

After Taylor Swift's new Love Story rendition surfaced online, fans have gone gaga over it. Here's taking a quick glimpse at how fans are reacting online.

Swifties all around the world were eagerly waiting for Taylor Swift’s re-recorded songs and their wish was fulfilled on February 12. Post announcing back in 2019 that she plans to re-record her first six albums after the Scooter Braun controversy, Taylor unveiled her iconic Love Story’s Taylor version just a few days before Valentine’s Day. Taylor Swift has also revealed that she has re-recorded her entire album Fearless as Fearless (Taylor’s version). The Taylor’s version features ‘6 never-before-released singles from her vault”.

Taylor Swift records new 'Love Story'

"When I think back on the Fearless album and all that you turned it into, a completely involuntary smile creeps across my face," Swift wrote in a note to fans. "This was the musical era in which so many inside jokes were created between us, so many hugs exchanged and hands touched, so many unbreakable bonds formed. So before I say anything else, let me just say that it was a real honour to get to be a teenager alongside you. Listen to Love Story (Taylor's Version) below.

As soon as the song was unveiled fans have gone gaga over it. #LoveStoryTaylorsVersion has trended on Twitter. While some are reminiscing about the time when they first heard Taylor Swift’s original Love Story, many others are chanting the lyrics of the song ‘Baby just say yes’. As compared to the original version, the new rendition, according to many has made them nostalgic. A few fans can just not get over the fact that Taylor has done it again. Here’s a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

An elated Taylor Swift, took to Twitter, on Thursday, February 11 to announce that she will be releasing the entire Fearless (Taylor’s version) soon. Of which, she has already released Love Story (Taylor’s Version) on Friday. “I’m thrilled to tell you that my new version of Fearless (Taylor’s Version) is done and will be with you soon. It has 26 songs including 6 never before released songs from the vault. Love Story (Taylor’s Version) will be out tonight”, Taylor wrote on her official Twitter account.

