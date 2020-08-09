Taylor Swift's 'The Lorax' Had Some Impactful Dialogues That Shouldn't Be Missed

The Lorax is an American animated musical fantasy-comedy movie. The movie released in 2012 and is based on Dr Seuss' book for children, also having the same name. The movie depicts the story of Lorax and Ted, that are the characters from the book and has expanded over it.

Many popular singing sensations have given their voice to the lead characters of the movie, including Taylor Swift who has voiced the character of Ted’s love interest. Even though the movie received mixed reviews from the critics, it was a commercial success at the box-office. Here are some of the best and most impactful dialogues from the movie, The Lorax.

The Lorax best dialogues

Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot,

Nothing is going to get better. It's not.

I am the Lorax. I speak for the trees. I speak for the trees for the trees have no tongues.

It's not about what it is, it's about what it can become.

Catch calls the Once-ler.

He lets something fall.

It's a Truffula Seed.

It's the last one of all.

You're in charge of the last of the Truffula Seeds.

And Truffula Trees are what everyone needs.

Plant a new Truffula. Treat it with care.

Give it clean water. And feed it fresh air.

Grow a forest. Protect it from axes that hack.

Then the Lorax

and all of his friends

may come back.

A tree falls the way it leans. Be careful which way you lean.

But now that you're here, the word of the Lorax seems perfectly clear. UNLESS someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It's not.

I speak for the trees, for the trees have no tongues.

I am the Lorax who speaks for the trees, which you seem to be chopping as fast as you please.

Oh! How nice to see someone so...unditurbed by...REALITY.

Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is ever going to get better it's not.

What I want to see more than anything is to see a real living tree.

The more smog in the sky, the more people will buy.

