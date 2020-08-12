Taylor Swift Backs Kamala Harris As The Next Vice President Of The United States

American pop singer Taylor Swift joined LeBron James, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen to show support for U.S. Senator & Democratic candidate for Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris. Taylor Swift replied to Kamala Harris's tweet a few hours ago. Take a look at how Taylor opined on the US presidential elections that will take place on November 3rd and also shared her support for Harris.

Taylor Swift's tweet on Senator Kamala Harris' nomination

US Senator Kamala Harris tweeted that she believes that 'Joe Biden can unify the American people' and thus he will be an excellent candidate as the next US president. California Senator Harris also gained support from many popular celebrities in Hollywood and sports. Taylor Swift took the liberty to share her support for Harris by replying 'Yes' on her tweet. Take a look at the tweet posted by Taylor Swift a few hours ago. This is the first time that Taylor has shared her support for any candidate nominated in the presidential elections.

Singer John Legend also tweeted and shared his support for a friend and US senator Kamala Harris after she was nominated for the democrats' Vice president. John Legend's wife Chrissy Teigen also voiced her support for the Harris-Biden partnership. A few days ago, Taylor Swift shared her political views on Twitter.

After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November. @realdonaldtrump — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 29, 2020

Very happy for our friend and Senator and future Vice-President, @KamalaHarris, and very much looking forward to voting for the Biden-Harris ticket to begin the difficult work of recovering from this nightmare presidency and building an even better future. — John Legend (@johnlegend) August 11, 2020

👏🏾🙌🏾👏🏾🙌🏾✊🏾Congrats and well deserved Sen. Kamala Harris!! Love to see and support it! Appreciate you JB https://t.co/OErXQ5TqQL — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 11, 2020

Kamala Harris as Vice President of USA: Nominations for US presidential election 2020

US Presidential nominee Joe Biden has picked California Senator Kamala Harris to be his vice-presidential running mate for the presidential election 2020. Kamala Harris is the first African American who has been nominated for Vice President by a major party. Kamala Harris stated on Twitter that she will "do what it takes" to make him the "Commander-in-Chief". She stated that Biden can unify Americans as he has spent his life fighting for them.

Prominent Democrats including former president Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also shared their support on Twitter for Biden's running mate and called her a 'strong partner' and 'terrific choice' for Biden. Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton also stated on Twitter that Harris will be a "strong partner" for Biden. The US presidential election 2020 is scheduled for November 3rd this year.

Promo Image courtesy: Taylor Swift & Kamala Harris Instagram

