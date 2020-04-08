Taylor Swift's Adorable & Funny BTS Videos From Her 'Me!' Music Video Will Make Your Day

Taylor Swift released her album ME! featuring a lead vocalist of the Panic! At the Disco, Brendon Urie in her music video. The song was written by Taylor Swift along with Joel Little and Urie. The music video of ME! reached 65 million views within 24 hours of its release and went on to become one of Taylor Swift’s most loved videos. Check out some hilarious behind-the-scenes of making the music video, featuring Brendon Urie.

Me! music video

Behind the scenes of the ME! music video

Remember the cute cat Brendon Urie gifted Taylor Swift? Here's an adorable video of the cat. Taylor Swift posted a video with the cat and shared an adorable video of how the cat prefers to travel. She carried him around like a baby in her arms as he watched with his large green eyes.

Another behind-the-scenes of the ME! music video Taylor shared on her Instagram was when she first met the cat, Benji. She looked surprised and her heart almost melted when she held the kitten in her arms for the first time.

Taylor Swift shared some hilarious videos on her Instagram video from the BTS of her Me! music video. Taylor Swift learned French for the video, but however, struggled with it. In one of the scenes when she walks away yelling something in French, she almost forgot her words and bursts out in laughter.

