Taylor Swift's Best Award Acceptance Speeches That Will Inspire You To Follow Your Dreams

Taylor Swift is reportedly one of the biggest pop stars in the world. The 30-year-old singer and a songwriter started her career with her first debut album in 2006. That debut album of Taylor Swift went on to become a Grammy award-winner. Taylor Swift’s music and songs range in style and genres. even if she is mainly famous for her country numbers. Swift has won several numbers of awards for her stunning performers and also gave motivational speeches in such functions. So, here are some of the best award speeches of Taylor Swift to get inspired from-

Best speeches of Taylor Swift on winning awards

Billboard ‘Woman of the Decade Award’

She gave an inspirational speech at the Billboard award function and also expressed her joy of winning the Woman of the Decade Title in Music in 2019. She addressed her fans and told them about how was the year and her breakthrough performances. She also said that in that year she turned 20 and also explored the world of music. Watch this speech video of Taylor Swift at the award function.

Grammy Awards 2016

Taylor Swift won the Grammy Award for the Best Album. She gave an incredible speech and showed her love to fans and also told her success story to the women out there. She told that, as she is the first woman to win Album of the Year of Grammy twice a year, there were people who tried to undercut her success and take credit for her work. However, she stressed that if you are focused on your goal, you can achieve anything in life. Watch the video to listen to her amazing award acceptance speech.

iHeart Radio Music Awards

Taylor Swift won the Tour of the Year Award at the iHeart Radio Music Awards 2019. Swift expressed her over-exciting feelings to her fans and the audience at the Award function. She said that after a month of her Tour she only read headlines reading that this tour is going to be a massive failure and a flop show. But when she was accepting the Tour of the World Award she gave the wholehearted credit to her huge fans. She also was full of tears and happiness during her speech. Watch the video to see Taylor Swift sharing her feelings at the Award function.

