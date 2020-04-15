Taylor Swift's Best BTS Moments From 'You Need To Calm Down'; Watch Videos

The extremely charming Taylor Swift is an American singer and songwriter who has influenced millions with her music and philanthropic nature. She has composed and sung multiple chartbusters like Love Story, You Belong With Me, Bad Blood, Gorgeous, You Need To Calm Down, and many more that have been appreciated by fans. Taylor Swift is known to be a fun-loving and quirky celeb and her You Need To Calm Down BTS videos prove just that. Take a look.

Taylor Swift's best BTS moments from You Need to Calm Down

The above video from You Need To Calm Down's behind-the-scenes surfaced a couple of days after the music video was launched. Taylor Swift can be seen accompanied by Hannah Hart, Dexter Mayfield, Adam Rippon and Todrick Hall. The artists seem to have a gala time behind the scenes, having a laugh, pulling each others' leg and getting their costumes ready for the shoot. They can be seen hanging around and having fun in between shots and enjoying their time together.

In this above video, Taylor Swift can be seen accompanied by her usual video-mates such as Dexter Mayfield, Adam Rippon, Hannah Hart and Todrick Hall along with Trinity The Tuck, Delta Work, Trinity K Bonet, Riley Knoxx, Adore Delano, Tatianna and A'Keria C Davenport. The popstar is going around and checking if everything is working perfectly and if everyone involved is having a great time. This BTS video also shows a very emotional moment between Taylor Swift and Todrick Hall. Taylor Swift offered Todrick Hall to be one of the co-executive producers of the video as he had been working very hard and had a lot of inputs for the video. Todrick Hall accepted her offer and had all the nicest things to say about the pop star.

