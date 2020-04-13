The Debate
Taylor Swift's Best Moments With Her Dad, Scott Kingsley, Give Major Father-daughter Goals

Music

Popular singer Taylor Swift is known for narrative songs about her personal life. Here are a few best moments of Taylor Swift with her dad. See pics & videos

Taylor Swift

Popular singer Taylor Swift is known for narrative songs about her personal life, which has received widespread media coverage. Taylor Swift’s discography runs through various music genres from country songs to EDM. The singer shares a special bond with her father Scott Kingsley Swift. She is often seen sharing throwback pictures of her from her childhood or going out on a tour with her had. Here are a few best moments of Taylor Swift with her dad, Scott.

The Umpire

In a recent video shared by Taylor Swift, fans can see the singer talking about her dad’s acting debut. The video features Scott Kingsley Swift essaying the role of a Tennis Umpire who gives a decision that wasn’t liked by the player. The player in return can be seen throwing tennis balls on Taylor Swift’s dad.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

Childhood picture

Taylor Swift shared a throwback picture of her childhood on her Instagram. In the picture, baby Taylor can be seen spending her Christmas on the Pine Ridge farm with her family. Everyone is seen donning a red ensemble.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

Taylor Swift’s spending time with her dad

Taylor Swift was seen spending time with her dad in between her tour. The video features the singer sitting with her dad in a car. The video reveals how the video went to watch a movie and both of them loved it.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Denisa (@taylorswiftden) on

ALSO READ| Taylor Swift's Best Moments With Girl Squad Members Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid & Others

A few more adorable pictures of Taylor Swift with her dad

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taylor Swift Fan💕 (@vintageswift89) on

ALSO READ| Taylor Swift Oozes Oodles Of Glamour And Elegance In Black, See Pictures

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 🌼 BlossomsGirl 🌻 (@girlybutterfly1995) on

ALSO READ| Taylor Swift's Adorable & Funny BTS Videos From Her 'Me!' Music Video Will Make Your Day

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Who's Taylor Swift Anyway? Ew. (@tswizzlelove13) on

ALSO READ| Taylor Swift's Best Moments With Ed Sheeran That Give Major Friendship Goals

 

 

