Taylor Swift's Best Moments With Her Dad, Scott Kingsley, Give Major Father-daughter Goals

Popular singer Taylor Swift is known for narrative songs about her personal life, which has received widespread media coverage. Taylor Swift’s discography runs through various music genres from country songs to EDM. The singer shares a special bond with her father Scott Kingsley Swift. She is often seen sharing throwback pictures of her from her childhood or going out on a tour with her had. Here are a few best moments of Taylor Swift with her dad, Scott.

The Umpire

In a recent video shared by Taylor Swift, fans can see the singer talking about her dad’s acting debut. The video features Scott Kingsley Swift essaying the role of a Tennis Umpire who gives a decision that wasn’t liked by the player. The player in return can be seen throwing tennis balls on Taylor Swift’s dad.

Childhood picture

Taylor Swift shared a throwback picture of her childhood on her Instagram. In the picture, baby Taylor can be seen spending her Christmas on the Pine Ridge farm with her family. Everyone is seen donning a red ensemble.

Taylor Swift’s spending time with her dad

Taylor Swift was seen spending time with her dad in between her tour. The video features the singer sitting with her dad in a car. The video reveals how the video went to watch a movie and both of them loved it.

A few more adorable pictures of Taylor Swift with her dad

