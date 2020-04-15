Taylor Swift's Remarkable Evolution Shows How To Rock Any Makeup Look Effortlessly

Taylor Swift entered the music industry in 2008 and bagged numerous awards for her albums Fearless and songs, You Belong With Me and Love Story. Her music videos released on YouTube got more than a million views within 24 hours of its release too. From her music to her makeup, Taylor Swift just got bolder over the years. Here's an overview of Taylor Swift's makeup over the years.

Taylor Swift's makeup evolution over the years

2009

Source: Love Story music video/ YouTube

Taylor Swift went for minimal makeup in her initial music videos. She opted for nude lips a simple makeup around the eye and some blush on her cheeks. This picture of Taylor Swift is from her song Love Story which released in 2008.

2012

Source: Billboard Awards/ YouTube

In 2012, Taylor Swift was spotted at the Billboard Awards in a red dress and her long straight hair let down. Initially Taylor Swift would go for a curly hairstyle but she later evolved and opted for a straight hair cut and for the makeup, the singer went for heavy makeup around the eye.

2015

Source: MTV awards/ YouTube

Taylor Swift set the trend for the cat-eye makeup. For an award function in 2015, Taylor Swift went for a dark shade of lipstick and opted for a thick winged eyeliner that gave volume to her eyes.

2016

Source: Met Gala 2016/ YouTube

In 2016, Taylor Swift made her first public appearance in a bold shade of lipstick. She was seen in a short blonde haircut and opted for a dark brown colour lipstick that went well with her embellished outfit. She opted for this look for the Met Gala event in 2016.

2019

In 2019, Taylor Swift was seen in a mirror embellished outfit and tied her hair in a messy bun. For the makeup, Taylor Swift opted for winged eyeliner, some mascara and pink lipstick that went well with the blush on her cheek.

2020

In 2020, Taylor Swift attended an award function and opted for another bold look. She opted for bold red lipstick to go with her outfit and gave shape to her eyes using a winged eyeliner.

