Taylor Swift's Best Voguish Outfits From Her Live Show Performances; Here's Our Top Picks

Taylor Swift has dazzled us time and again with her power-pact stage performances be it award shows or at her musical concerts. But it's not only her songs, but her style, attitude, and outlandish ensembles which makes her live performances the most -awaited ones. The International sensation has an impeccable taste in fashion which keeps her in the limelight all the time. So let's take a look some of her most stunning live performances outfits, across various shows and concerts:

Taylor Swift's Best Outfits Across Various Live Performances At Events

Taylor Swift rocked the 2019 American Music Awards show stage with her live performance in 2019. The New Romantics singer gave a memorable performance. Taylor opted for a shimmery gold bodysuit with infinite crystal embellishments all over it. She initially walked in a white shirt dress, then after completing a track, Swift stunned in a golden attire.

We love it when Taylor Swift goes all experimental with her looks. At the Wangi Tango concert in L.A, the Mean singer won millions of hearts with her rainbow co-ord attire with tons of feathers embellished in her jacket sleeves. Once again, she wore this Jessica Jones designed outfit and pulled it off like a boss. Her matching rainbow Stella McCartney's Eclypse sneaker accentuated this quirky look.

At the Billboard Music Awards 2019, Taylor Swift co-performed with Brendon Urie of the Panic! at the Disco fame. The You Belong With Me singer truly owned the stage as soon as she appeared in a blingy rainbow sequin one-shoulder dress with fringes details at the waist. Jessica Jones styled the beautiful singer. For hair, Taylor ditched her usual waves and opted for a pony tail instead. Her dewy makeup made her look majestic in the mini dress.

Another highly alluring ensemble which we absolutely loved on Taylor Swift was the dress she wore at the Amazon Music Prime Day Concert. The Fearless singer, apart from singing tuneful renditions, made quite an impact with her this voguish purple striped romper with lots of bling. She aced the look like the rockstar she is with her sleek hair and her statement bold red lips. Not to miss her surreal footwear with silver carvings.

