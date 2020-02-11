Taylor Swift's These Pictures Show Her Fashion Transformation Over The Years

Considered as one of the most dominant forces in the western music industry, Taylor Swift’s contribution to the music industry is immense, as the singer has a list of successful chartbusters under her belt. Taylor Swift, who is famous for her songs like ME! and Lover, is also considered as a fashionista, as the singer never fails to amaze her fans with her brave sartorial choices. Just like her music, Taylor Swift's fashion sensibilities too, have evolved with time. From donning shimmery cowboy boots to sporting sleek and sexy gowns, Taylor Swift has seemingly left fans drooling over her red-carpet choices and public appearances. Here are some pictures of Taylor Swift, which prove that the singer's transformation over the years is nothing but inspirational.

Taylor Swift's fashion transformation

As seen in the picture shared by Taylor Swift, the singer can be seen recording the song, Reputation. Keeping her look casual, Taylor Swift can be seen in a striped casual shirt, with hair tied behind.

As seen in the picture shared, Taylor Swift has seemingly managed to advocate queer rights with her brave ensemble. Taylor Swift can be seen in a one-piece rainbow-inspired outfit. Teaming her look with the jacket of the same colour, Taylor Swift went for open tresses. Take a look at the picture:

Taylor Swift left no stone unturned to turn heads with her outfit in one of her popular songs. As seen in the picture shared by Taylor, the singer can be seen in a shimmery-jewel inspired outfit, which has a diamond necklace beadwork around the neck portion. Take a look at the mesmerising picture:

As seen in the picture shared, Taylor can be seen striking a pose for the paparazzi in a pant-suit, which has classic design works. Take a look at the drool-worthy picture :

(Image Credits: Taylor Swift Instagram)

