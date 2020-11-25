Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' Releases On Disney Plus; Here's How You Can Watch It

On Wednesday, Taylor Swift took to Twitter and dropped a poster from her latest film titled Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions. Sharing the same, she wrote, "Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions is out now on Disney Plus."

The concert film features Taylor performing songs from her new album. More so, it will feature- Jack Antonoff, Aaron Dessner and Bon Iver and she will reveal stories and secrets behind the 17 songs on the album, which topped the Billboard 200 albums chart this year. Here's how you can watch Taylor Swift's Folklore on Disney Plus.

Steps to watch Taylor Swift's Folklore on Disney Plus

The film-album-concert is streaming on Disney Plus, as of 12:01 a.m. PT (3:01 a.m. ET, 8:01 a.m. GMT) on Wednesday.

Go to the Disney Plus app on your device and you can watch the film if you have subscribed to it.

You can watch Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions as part of their paid-for plan.

You can opt for a monthly Disney Plus subscription or even buy an annual one.

As reported by cnet.com, Taylor recorded the album amid the coronavirus pandemic and also directed the album's first music video, titled Cardigan. Furthermore, 11 of the 16 tracks on Folklore, which also includes an appearance by musician Bon Iver are produced by Aaron Dessner of The National.

Speaking about the film, Swift told Good Morning America that Folklore was an album that was made completely in isolation, which means that Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff‎ and her never saw each other while they were collaborating and creating the album. Adding to this, she also mentioned that they got together at Long Pond studio and for the very first time they got to create this music together, play through it, talk through it.

Taylor Swift's Grammy nominations

The 2021 Grammy Awards nominations list is out and Beyonce, Taylor Swift and Dua Lipa are topping it. While Beyonce is leading the contender at the 2021 Grammy Awards with nine nods, Taylor, Roddy Ricch and Dua Lipa earned six nominations each. Take a look at the list here.

