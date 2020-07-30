Taylor Swift Drops 'cabin In Candlelight' Version Of 'Cardigan' Music Video, Fans React

Last week, Taylor Swift released her new album folklore which created a storm on the internet. Now she has dropped a new 'cabin in candlelight' version her latest single, Cardigan. Fans cannot seem to keep calm about the song which is available for only 24 hours. Here's what it is about.

Taylor Swifts' fans going gaga over the 'Cabin in Candlelight' version of Cardigan

Taylor Swift released a new version of the song Cardigan and named it 'Cabin in Candlelight'. The song will be available as digital download till July 30 midnight. Still, fans have gone into a frenzy over the new song. Take a look at the fan reactions.

my mood since folklore came out pic.twitter.com/JyfL28rdrq — Irene 🤍/ 𝒇𝒐𝒍𝒌𝒍𝒐𝒓𝒆 (@lillyswiftt13) July 30, 2020

Also Read: Taylor Swift Removes 'the' From Her Folklore Merch After Accusations From A Fashion Brand

You slayed! I love you from the bottom of my heart. — Taylor Swift Charts (@TChartSwift) July 30, 2020

Also Read: Is Taylor Swift's 'folklore' Album Song 'betty' Inspired By A 'FRIENDS' Episode?

Also Read: Taylor Swift's 'folklore' Explained: The Meaning Behind All The Songs In The Album

Already listening to it!! pic.twitter.com/XcI7Ic7JT3 — emiliano 𝑓𝑜𝑙𝑘𝑙𝑜𝑟𝑒 (@EmilianoSwiftie) July 30, 2020

Also Read: Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' Sparks Several Fan Theories That Have Taken Over The Internet

#cardigan (cabin in candlelight) has now hit #1 on US iTunes! It becomes Taylor’s 40th #1 on US iTunes making her the FIRST and ONLY artist in HISTORY to achieve this. pic.twitter.com/ZxDafzHXi3 — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNewsLA) July 30, 2020

Also Read: Did Taylor Swift And BF Joe Alwyn Co-write Songs 'Betty' And 'Exile' In 'Folklore'?

CABIN IN CANDLELIGHT IS A LYRIC FROM "THE LAKES"?!?!?! 👀 pic.twitter.com/6RwrjNd97j — stevesé (@taylorsfoIklore) July 30, 2020

Also Read: Taylor Swift's 'folklore' Cardigan Has Got Kobe Bryant's Daughter Natalia 'obsessed'

ISNT JT JUST SO PRETTYYYY TO THINK

TAYLOR RELEASED CABIN IN THE CANDLELIGHT CARDIGAN JUST TO BLESS US it’s so pretty 🥺🥺🥺🥺 @taylornation13 @taylorswift13 — sidney loves taylor! (@sidneylovestay) July 30, 2020

Also Read: Blake Lively Responds To Taylor's 'folklore' Amid Talks Of Her Leaking Actor's Baby's Name

Taylor Swift in the "cabin in candlelight" version video. She's so adorable!!! I would die. pic.twitter.com/PrNq5tLVHD — clarissa | 𝒔𝒕𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒎 𝒇𝒐𝒍𝒌𝒍𝒐𝒓𝒆🌫️ (@twentycardigans) July 30, 2020

Also Read: Taylor Swift's Folklore Album Sales Break Records, On Cards To Become The Biggest In 2020

According to reports, Taylor Swift's 'Cabin in Candlelight' version of Cardigan has reached number one spot on US Tunes. It has also broken records by selling 1.3 million copies in just one day. On social media, Taylor Swift revealed that the video for the song was created with BTS from the folklore album shoot and shows Taylor in various forest locations or walking among wild meadows. Take a look:

The video for cardigan “cabin in candlelight” version is out now using new behind-the-scenes footage from the album photoshoot. You can watch it here: https://t.co/rsSvCRO6P3 pic.twitter.com/7lAbxpLybG — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 30, 2020

Also Read: Taylor Swift's Latest Album 'Folklore' Sells Over 1.3 Million Copies Worldwide In 24 Hours

cardigan “cabin in candlelight” version is out now 🕯https://t.co/pBbcZW4kqc pic.twitter.com/pxzIfLi0OQ — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 30, 2020

Watch the video of Taylor Swift's 'Cabin in the Candlelight' version of Cardigan here:

Also Read: Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' Album Goes Beyond Story-telling & Love-stories, Read Review

Meanwhile, the album folklore released last week. For the album, she has collaborated with musical legends like Bon Iver and The National. The songs once again bring back Taylor's country-roots to focus which somewhere seemed a bit lost between all her other songs about love and breakup.

Every song has a hidden meaning related to Taylor Swift's dreams, aspirations, whims and fantasies. However, Cardigan is based on the feeling of dejection and finding new love even when one finds left out. Similarly, Exile, Seven and other songs also have a hidden meaning of their own which can be explored through the lyrics.

Taylor Swift's Cardigan original song:

Also Read: Folklore: Taylor Swift Compares Herself To Betty Harkness In 'The Last American Dynasty'

Also Read: Taylor Swift Calls Bon Iver & The National 'musical Heroes' As They Collab For'Folklore'

Also Read: Jack Antonoff Reveals His Favourite Songs From Taylor Swift's New Album 'Folklore'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.