Taylor Swift's Most Memorable Moments With Fellow Pop Stars

Taylor Swift has come a very long way in her acting career. The pop artist was barely 20 years old when she bagged the Grammy Awards for her most popular album titled Fearless. The album shot Swift to stardom and she became an international sensation during the 2010s. She showcased her songwriting prowess at a very early stage of her life and her songs and skills just continued to get stronger all throughout her singing career.

Apart from her work in music, her friendships within the industry are also quite popular among fans. She has always supported all her fellow female pop artists. From Selena Gomez to Katy Perry, here are some of Taylor Swift's best moments with her fellow pop artists:

Taylor Swift's best moments with fellow pop stars

The video features Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift enjoying their own fun time. The two were celebrating and enjoying their moment at the Grammy's. Selena Gomez's reaction and expressions throughout the video are simply unmissable.

Pop superstar Katty Perry and Taylor Swift's relationship was widely talked about as there were speculations that the two were not getting along. However, the two pop artists shared a special bond with each other. Taylor Swift shared a picture of her hugging Katty Perry, as the latter can be seen dressed in some burger-looking costumes.

Nicki Minaj opened the VMAs and performed The Night Is Still Young. Taylor Swift soon emerged on the stage from the throne set up in a bright red outfit that matched Nicki Minaj's outfit's colour. Fans loved the heartwarming moment of Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj when the two hugged each other.

