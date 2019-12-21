5 Taylor Swift Songs Written For Other Artists; From 'Better Man' To 'Babe'

Taylor Swift is evidently one of the biggest pop stars globally. The 30-year-old singer-songwriter debuted her first album back in 2006 and then went on to become a multiple Grammy award-winning artist. Her music ranges in style and genres even though she is predominantly known for her own hit numbers, Taylor has also written some hit songs for other artists. Here are five songs that are written by Taylor Swift for other artists.

Better Man by Little Big Town

People are less aware that Taylor Swift has an inclination towards country music. Back in October 2016, the country band Little Big Town debuted their song Better Man which was the first preview of their album Breaker. The song went on to become one of the highest-grossing tracks of the year earning both commercial and critical acclaim. It even went on to win the 'Song Of The Year' award at the 2017 Country Music Awards.

Best Days Of Your Life by Kellie Pickler

Kellie Pickler and Taylor Swift had co-written the song Best Days Of Your Life while being on a tour with Brad Paisley. Kellie had reportedly stated that she was going through a bad breakup back then so the two artists sat down to write a song about the relationship which went sour. Kellie had also stated that her ex-boyfriend had listened to the song so it was a bittersweet experience for her.

This Is What You Came For by Calvin Harris

It is well known that Calvin Harris and Taylor Swift were once a couple. It was revealed after their break up in 2017 that Taylor had actually written the hit song and both Calvin and Taylor agreed that it would be a bad idea to let the world know they collaborated as a couple. Eventually, it was revealed by Taylor Swift's PR team that she wrote the song This Is What You Came For under the pseudonym Nils Sjoberg.

You'll Always Find Your Way Back Home by Miley Cyrus

Hannah Montana: The Movie was one of the biggest films when it came out back in 2009. The song You'll Always Find Your Way Back Home was deemed as a fan favourite when it came out. It was later revealed Taylor Swift had penned the song for Miley Cyrus' big film project. Taylor Swift was also seen at the red carpet premiere of Hannah Montana: The Movie back when it released.

Babe by Sugarland

Babe was originally written by Taylor Swift and Patrick Monahan for Taylor's fourth studio album titled Red. The song was ultimately not included in the album but was used by the American country music duo Sugarland. It was later revealed that Taylor had herself reached out to Sugarland as she was an admirer of the band.

