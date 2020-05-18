When Taylor Swift Burst Into Tears As She Defended Her Political Beliefs

Taylor Swift’s latest documentary Miss Americana is now available on Netflix. The film is all about Taylor swift’s “rise to fame” journey that has managed to dominate the pop genre. The documentary Miss Americana is also about a very specific evolution of her public brand. She shows the journey of her brand and herself as she went from being a tidy, safe, one-dimensional popstar to something more complex, nuanced and human. During that same time, Taylor Swift had come back home to Tennessee in order to publicly endorse one-time governor, Phil Bredesen.

Currently, a new video has been doing rounds of the internet showing how Swift fights over the endorsement with her management team, who urges her to not speak about social and political issues. The video shows that Swift is clearly distraught and emotional and says that she wants to be on “the right side of history”. As she keeps talking about the issue her team (including her father) tries to talk her down by bringing up publicity and security concerns. Read more to know what exactly did Taylor Swift say.

“I can't see another commercial and see [@MarshaBlackburn] disguising these policies behind the words 'Tennessee Christian values.’ Those aren't Tennessee Christian values. I live in Tennessee. I'm a Christian. That's not what we stand for." — Taylor Swift pic.twitter.com/C651PI3BEZ — Guthrie Graves-Fitzsimmons (@GuthrieGF) January 31, 2020

Taylor Swift speaks about her political beliefs

While talking about Taylor Swift’s political beliefs, a member from her PR team says, “Imagine if we came to you and said, ‘Hey, we’ve got this idea that we could halve the number of people that come to your next tour”. He mentioned that saying anything against a presidential candidate couple be a risk from a security standpoint. To which, Taylor replies that she doesn’t care if they write that. She soon breaks down in tears and says that her political opinions are a really is a big deal to her. She says that she can’t see another commercial and witness [Blackburn] disguising these policies behind the words ‘Tennessee Christian values'. She is confident that those aren’t Tennessee Christian values as she is lives in Tennessee and is a Christian and claims that’s not what they stand for.

On the professional end, Taylor Swift released her seventh studio album, Lover on August 23, 2019, through Republic Records. Lover features many catchy songs that were made along with some remarkable collaborations like Brendon Urie and the Dixie Chicks. The fans have been loving Taylor’s album since its release. It certainly is a masterpiece as it was also nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album at the 62nd Grammy Awards.

