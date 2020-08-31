Tejasswi Prakash Pulls-off Maharashtrian Look With Sheer Grace, Fans Call Her 'Sundari'

Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi fame Tejasswi Prakash is considered a fashionista of the Indian Tv industry. From her western outfits to her traditional looks, she knows how to slay in all. Yet again, the actor has proved that she's a complete diva as she pulled off this Maharashtrian look with sheer grace. Check out Tejasswi Prakash's Maharashtrian look, for you to re-create.

Tejasswi Prakash looks elegant in this Maharashtrian look

Tejasswi Prakash kept her Maharashtrian look simple, with minimal makeup and accessories. She wore a solid colour blue-cotton saree and paired it with a delicate one-strip pink blouse. Tejasswi Prakash went for minimal accessories to go with her outfit. She wore a long necklace and the traditional Maharashtrian nose pin added more elegance to her entire look.

She kept her makeup simple and opted for a matte-nude lipstick. The traditional Maharashtrian bindi and the light eye makeup, made her look even more gorgeous. Swaragini actor Tejasswi Prakash tied her messy hair in a low-bun, by parting it in the middle. She tied a flower garland around her bun, to complete her look.

Tejasswi Prakash impressed her fans with her different look. Many Tejasswi Prakash's fans flooded her comment section, praising how beautiful she looked. Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi fame and co-star Amruta Khanvilkar also commented on Tejasswi Prakash's photo, praising that the actor looked beautiful. Another of Tejasswi Prakash's celebrity friends also commented on her photos, telling her that she was mesmerised by her look.

Source: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram

Tejasswi Prakash rose to fame after she started appearing in a daily soap, Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur. She will be making her debut in films, with a Marathi movie School College ani Life. The movie will also star Karan Parab along with Tejasswi Prakash. Produced by Rohit Shetty, the upcoming movie will be directed by Vihan Suryavanshi.

