Shehnaaz Gill's Eagle-eyed Fan Takes A Jibe At Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine For Copying Her

Not so long ago, the American rapper and songwriter Daniel Hernandez, professionally known as Tekashi 6ix9ine or 6ix9ine, released the music video his rap song titled, Gooba. Almost after one month from its release, an eagle-eyed fan of the Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill called out 6ix9ine for copying her.

Shehnaaz Gill's fan calls out Tekashi 6ix9ine for copying her

After releasing from the prison, the American rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was soon to drop new music for his fans who were awaiting his return. On May 9, 2020, 6ix9ine released the music video of his latest rap song titled Gooba. Within a month from its release, the song has already garnered over 306 million views on YouTube alone.

However, the American artist was called out by Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill's fan on TikTok recently for allegedly copying the backdrop of one of Shehnaaz's songs titled Veham which was released almost nine months ago, in October last year. In the video shared by a fan, Tanzil Bawani on TikTok, the TikToker shows a side by side comparison of an identical backdrop from some of the portions of the music videos of Shehnaaz's Veham and 6ix9ine's Gooba. Check out the TikTok video below:

Watch Tekashi 6ix9ine Gooba's full music video below:

Watch Shehnaaz Gill's Veham's full music video below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, ever since she stepped out of the controversial Bigg Boss 13's house, Shehnaaz Gill has been making headlines quite often. The Punjabi actor-model has been starring in several music videos too. Her recent music video with Sidharth Shukla, titled Bhula Dunga, sung by sensational singer Darshan Rawal, received an overwhelming response by all the SidNaaz fans on social media as the duo's banter in the show was one of the major highlights of Bigg Boss 13.

Apart from Bhula Dunga, Shehnaaz Gill also recently collaborated with the Punjabi superstar Jassie Gill for his latest track titled Keh Gayi Sorry. The song was released almost three weeks ago and has over 10 million views on YouTube already. Check out the music video below:

(Image credit: Tekashi 6ix9ine and Shehnaaz Gill Instagram)

