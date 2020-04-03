Tekashi 6ix9ine Released From A US Federal Prison Early Amid Coronavirus Outbreak: Reports

Popular rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has been released from the federal prison early due to the coronavirus pandemic. The rapper will reportedly serve the final months of his sentence in home confinement. Tekashi 6ix9ine’s lawyer argued that the rapper’s health will be severely impacted if he gets infected by coronavirus while being incarcerated.

ALSO READ| Twitter Suspends Accounts Of Users Sharing Lyrics Of Baby Keem's Song, Rapper Responds

Tekashi 6ix9ine aka Daniel Hernandez was reportedly serving a two-year sentence for his entanglement with a violent street gang. He was scheduled to be released in August 2020. However, the decision to release Tekashi 6ix9ine to home confinement was made as the entire New York City is fighting with coronavirus which has also spread across prisons.

ALSO READ| Tekashi 6ix9ine Sentenced To 2 Years In Prison; Lawyer Says He's 'feeling Down'

According to a news portal, there are more than 180 confirmed coronavirus cases in New York jails. As per reports, the New York City mayor Bill de Blasio, previously announced that at least 900 inmates in the city had already been released because of the rapid spread of coronavirus. Lance Lazzaro, Tekashi 6ix9ine’s lawyer also argued that the rapper faces higher risks from the pandemic because of his severe asthma.

ALSO READ| Tekashi 6ix9ine Girlfriend Jade Accuses Rapper Offset Of Sending Her A Flirtatious Message

As per reports, other convicted celebrities including Bill Cosby and R Kelly are making similar arguments to push early releases. Tekashi 6ix9ine was convicted in the year November 2018 because of his involvement with the Nine Trey Bloods gang. The rapper also reportedly faced charges of drug trafficking, firearm offenses and racketeering.

ALSO READ| Bugzy Malone Accident: Man City Send Wishes After Rapper Suffers From Horrific Bike Crash

The Brooklyn rapper became successful after the Soundcloud rap explosion. He became popular for his outlandish persona. Tekashi 6ix9ine was reportedly helping the federal officials with their investigation of his gang in exchange for less prison time. The rapper’s lawyer also said that he hopes to resume his career.

ALSO READ| Kevin Owens Destroys Rapper Machine Gun Kelly With A Powerbomb In Throwback Segment: Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.