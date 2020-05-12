Curious About The Little Girl In Salman Khan's 'Tere Bina'? Details Inside

Salman Khan has been making it to the headlines for his latest song, Tere Bina. The song features Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and a completely new face. The fans have been asking about the new girl that plays the role of Salman Khan’s daughter in the music video.

After researching, it has been revealed that the girl is Waluscha De Sousa’s youngest daughter, Sienna. Read more to know about Salman Khan’s latest music video, Tere Bina.

Also Read | Salman Khan's 'Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam': Interesting Trivia About The Film

Also Read | 'Tere Bina': Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez Song Shot Fully At Farmhouse; Watch Teaser

Salman Khan releases a new music video, Tere Bina

Salman Khan’s Tere Bina has managed to get a huge number of his followers to share the video in awe. The users have been asking about Sienna who certainly has won the hearts of the viewers with her cuteness. The fans not only love her but also appreciate the pure bond with Salman Khan that has been portrayed in the video.

This music video happens to be a special one for Salman and Jacqueline Fernandez as they have done all the production of the song by themselves.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, And Varun Dhawan's Movies To Witness Diwali BO Clash?

Wawoooo such a cutie pie n what a adorable father daughter chemistry ❤#TereBina a treat to watch pic.twitter.com/GPUs0aM5XO — Being Haider (@beingsalmnalia2) May 12, 2020

Waluscha daughter sienna impressed in #TereBina song. Hello all media people, #SalmanKhan launched one more fresh talent. pic.twitter.com/fkRm7235o6 — Salman Abdi #Radhe (@SalmanAabdi) May 12, 2020

More about Salman Khan's Tere Bina

Tere Bina was completely shot at Salman Khan’s farmhouse that is located in Panvel. Salman Khan had also revealed that the shot for the video was completed in just four days. He also mentioned that this song turned out to be his “cheapest production”.

The song also happens to have a special place for Salman and Jacqueline as they took up the responsibility of doing everything, including make-up, hair, and set arrangements, by themselves. The Dabangg actor managed to direct and voice the lyrics of the song which is composed by his friend Ajay Bhatia and written by Shabbir Ahmed.

Also Read | Salman Khan & Jacqueline Fernandez's Lockdown Music Video Is About Unrequited Love; Watch

Also Read | Fans Laud Salman Khan's 'great Direction'; Praise Chemistry With Jacqueline In 'Tere Bina'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.