Thaikkudam Bridge Best Songs: 'One, 'Thekkini' & Other Tracks Of The Indie-band

Thaikkudam Bridge is unarguably one of the most popular independent rock bands in Kerala. The music band started back in 2013, reinvented the whole indie-music scenario in Kerala. A music band from Kochi, Kerala, Thaikkudam Bridge made its musical debut in Kappa TV's Music Mojo. Reportedly, their stint in Kappa TV's Music Mojo encouraged them to switch their day jobs. A 15 member group, Thaikkudam Bridge has some beautiful Malayalam songs to their credit. Here are the top five songs of Thaikkudam Bridge.

Top five songs of Kerala Indie-band Thaikkudam Bridge

Navarasam

Navarasam was the title song of Thaikkudam Bridge's debut novel- Navarasam. The last one to release, the song uncovers various emotions portrayed by humans. Released in 2017, the song has clocked more than 2 million views on Youtube. The Thaikkudam Bridge song that narrates the tale of an artists' family, reportedly had lyrics in Manipravalam, a medieval South Indian language.

Fish Rock

Fish Rock released in 2013, is one of the first original compositions of Thaikkudam Bridge. The popular song is sung by Govind Menon and conveys Govind's love for fish. The 5 minutes 15 seconds song from Thaikkudam's live concert has clocked more than 1 million on Youtube.

One

One is one of the most famous songs of Thaikkudam Bridge's maiden album Navarasam and clocked more than 4 million views on Youtube. The popular song is sung by Govind Menon's cousin and popular singer Siddharth Menon. The Malayalam song that celebrates the soil and soul of Kerala had some breathtaking visuals from God's Own Country- Kerala.

Thekkini

This is a popular song from Thaikkudam Bridge's second album, Namah. The album released in 2019 features legendary Indian and international artists. The Thaikkudam Bridge song is sung by Chris Adler and Umayalpuram K Sivaraman.

Saawariya

Saawariya is a popular song from Thaikkudam Bridge's second album, Namah. The album released in 2019 features legendary Indian and international artists. The Thaikkudam Bridge song is sung by popular classical singer Pandit Ram Narayan.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Thaikkudam Bridge Instagram)



