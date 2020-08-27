'In The Soop' Episode 2 Shows BTS Band Members Recalling Their Old Memories & Having Fun

The recent In The Soop episode 2 saw BTS finishing off the rest of their first-day camping that featured them enjoying new experiences and reviving their old memories. BTS In The Soop episode 2 began right where the first episode left off, with Jin attempting to fish — and run it in trouble. In the meantime, as Jimin serenaded them with songs, Namjoon, Hoseok and Taehyung proceeded to try and create their toys.

Jimin used the opportunity to recall their funny stories from years ago. Like when Namjoon was obsessed with getting rid of the mosquitoes from their old house and had the other members tracking them down at night. As well as a story about the time they moved that created differences between Yoongi and Namjoon, but none of them could recall exactly what they had been fighting for. Yoongi himself, meanwhile, was busy checking out the camper van that acted as his space while they were staying on the beach.

As for J-Hope, he spent nearly three hours doing the toy aeroplane that refused to fly at the first attempt. However, with support from Yoongi and Jungkook, that is when his hard work paid off and the plane went blazing through. V kept himself busy by playing on the screen for a while before meeting his' 95 line buddy Baby Mochi and Vmin where they went from karaoke singing to ping-pong and even badminton games. In addition, RM and Taehyung got to sail their toy boats in the lake but the duo failed to get it back because they drove it too fast.

All the members gathered at the end of the night on In The Soop episode 2, to enjoy the meal that the eldest had worked hard to prepare with Jungkook's help. The members went after dinner to go to enjoy various activities and cool down from the night. The night ended with Jungkook and Hoseok lighting up firecrackers and putting the others on a display.

Recall all their concerts that used to light up the night. One can purchase and view In The Soop on Weverse. The latest series of Reality show runs from August 20, 2020, to October 13, 2020. Take a look at a few moments shared by several fan pages.

"We were all fatigued in many different senses whether we felt it or not. This was a chance to alleviate some of that. Although we're very close to each other, we had some walls building up here and there. It was a time where we were able to knock all of those down." - Jimin pic.twitter.com/AzOop4FiGa — ⁷ (@mygbebe) August 26, 2020

The way taejoon’s reaction changed when their boat didn’t turn & come back SHFF pic.twitter.com/PVPVgb931M — ésh⁷ ★ (@mollajoon) August 26, 2020

JUNGKOOK'S RED EYE TATTOO???? HELP OHMYGODDD pic.twitter.com/6yyP7YMCYJ — zira⁷ 🍇 D-5 raya day! (@jeonsflirty) August 26, 2020

Currently crying over how excited Hobi and Jungkook got while running after the toy plane and giggling, they are so cute pic.twitter.com/PwngX3tiLk — 𝓂𝑒𝑔 ⁷🧚🏼‍♀️ (@btsarmy2018x) August 26, 2020

