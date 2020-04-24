The Beatles YouTube Channel Is Set For A New Surprise From Ringo Starr This Saturday

The Beatles have defined a generation in music and there is no denying that nostalgia and the band go hand in hand. One of the most loved bands of all time has one of the best updates which will make Beatles fans dance on their feet. It was announced that Ringo Starr will be dropping a surprise for the Beatles fans on their YouTube channel, making the lockdown even more exciting.

Ringo Starr took to his Twitter to make an announcement where he revealed that he will be dropping a surprise for the Beatles fans. In this tweet, he wrote that he will be releasing the surprise on April 25, 2020, at 9 am Pacific and 12 noon Eastern time. Take a look at the tweet here.

Peace and love I am just giving you all a heads up if you tune in to the Beatles YouTube channel on Saturday the 25th at 9 AM Pacific 12 noon Eastern you are in for a big surprise and fun and peace and love 😎✌️🌟❤️🎵🎶🥦🐘👏🍎☮️ pic.twitter.com/JiXnEUDDjW — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) April 21, 2020

With the tweet, Ringo Starr also shared a picture of himself posing from behind a metal heart and peace symbol. The tweet has got a lot of attention and the fans have been waiting got the big day. The fans are excited as Ringo Starr is taking to the Beatles' YouTube channel and not his. This also has raised the speculations that Paul McCartney is somehow involved in it. Fans know that Paul and Ringo are good friends and have collaborated on several occasions previously too. Paul McCartney was seen as a guest in Ringo’s last album What’s My Name, too. Whether Paul is in the surprise is not confirmed yet, but it seems like the fans are excited about the announcement.

