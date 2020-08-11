'The Boys' Season 2 Will See 'X-Men' Star Shawn Ashmore As The Lamplighter

The Boys is one of the most popular superhero shows. The first season of The Boys received great praises from the critics and audiences alike. The Boys season 2 is all set for its release next month. The makers of the show recently increased the excitement level of The Boys season 2 as they announced that Shawn Ashmore will be joining The Boys cast in its second season. Here is everything you need to know about Shawn Ashmore in The Boys season 2.

Also Read | 'The Boys' Season 2 Trailer Promises More Drama Between 'Boys' & 'Heroes'; Watch

Shawn Ashmore to play the Lamplighter in The Boys season 2

Shawn Ashmore will be playing the pivotal role of Lamplighter in The Boys season 2. The actor, who showed his tricks with ice in X-Men, will now be playing with fire. Shawn Ashmore’s character in upcoming The Boys season 2 has an interesting history with the rest of the characters.

As per a report by TV Line, The Boys’ Lamplighter was an original member of the seven. The Lamplighter left the seven under mysterious circumstances and paved the way for Starlight. Shawn Ashmore’s Lamplighter is directly linked to the tragic history of The Boys. He is actually the reason why they all broke up eight years ago. It would be an interesting twist in the plot when this pyrokinetic enter their lives again. He is bound to dredge up some of the painful memories and poking the raw nerves.

Official announcement of Shawn Ashmore as Lamplighter

Also Read | 'The Boys' Season 2: All The Details About The Superhero Series Listed Here

The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke on Shawn Ashmore as The Boys' lamplighter

In a media statement, The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke opened up about The Boys’ lamplighter and Shawn Ashmore. He said that the team of The Boys season 2 is thrilled to have Shawn Ashmore to play the crucial part of Lamplighter. He further added that Shawn Ashmore brings depth, menace and world-weary humanity to this former member of the Seven. He also mentioned that they are grateful to have Shawn Ashmore to join the bloody family.

Also Read | 'The Boys' Season 2 Trailer Has Fans Call It 'best Show On Amazon'; Watch Video Here

Also Read | The Boys Season 2 Teaser Trailer: The Supes Are Coming For Revenge In September

The Boys

The Boys is a violently funny take on what happens when the superheroes abuse their superpowers instead of using them for good. The first season of The Boys proved to be a huge hit all over the world. The Boys season 2 is all set to release on September 4, 2020, on Amazon Prime Video. The first three episodes of The Boys season 2 will be dropping on September 4 followed by weekly instalments every Friday. The Boys after-show, Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys, will also be releasing on Amazon Prime video on August 28.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.