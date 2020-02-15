The Recording Academy's Leaked Memo Confirms Probe In Regards To Dugan's Claims

The Recording Academy is reportedly conducting a broad investigation after its ex CEO Deborah Dugan made several allegations in an interview. Some memos from this investigation were leaked to members of the media. Read on to know more details about these memos and Dugan’s claims.

The Recording Academy under investigation

The Recording Academy’s ousted CEO Deborah Dugan’s claims regarding the mismanagement in the academy, which shocked the music industry. Dugan’s claims made headlines because of the information she revealed. But now, a media portal’s report suggests that an investigation is underway at the Recording Academy in order to address the claims made by Dugan.

The media portal’s report has revealed information from the memos of this investigation that has been underway at the Recording Academy for a while. The memos outline various efforts that are being taken after Dugan’s claim.

The memos apparently discuss misconduct against a senior female employee. It also address the irregularities in the award nomination process. Deborah Dugan also did not forget to make a claim regarding the financial decisions taken by the Recording Academy. The current investigation also addresses the excessive legal fees the organization has been paying to outside firms.

But even though the investigation is underway, it does not necessarily specify minute details regarding the claims. According to the report, the investigation is also majorly focusing on the sexual harassment claims against Academy counsel Joel Katz. But these memos apparently do not mention the rape allegations against president/CEO Neil Portnow.

A memo from the Board of Trustees head Harvey Mason Jr. also stated that Grammys are rigged claim is totally false. The memo states that the Recording Academy has taken necessary steps in order to let people understand the voting process for the Grammys.

