The Weeknd Donates $300,000 To Lebanon Relief Funds Following Beirut Explosion

The Weeknd has come forward to provide aid to Lebanon as he made a sizeable donation to relief funds after the Beirut explosion. The artist has previously donated to several other causes. The amount will assist victims of the massive explosion that took place in Beirut last week.

The Weeknd donates $300,000 to Beirut explosion relief funds

Wassim “Sal” Slaiby, manager of The Weeknd, made an announcement that the artist has donated a sum of USD 300,000 to Global Aid for Lebanon. Sharing a picture with his client, Sal wrote, “I am so honored and humbled to work with artist’s who have such deep care for the world and right now for our brothers & sisters of Lebanon who are in pain and need our collective help. I want to thank my brother @theweeknd for his generous and class act of donating $300,000 to the Global Aid for Lebanon campaign.” (sic). Slaiby was born in Lebanon, who escaped to Canada during the Lebanese Civil War.

Wassim Slaiby disclosed that along with The Weeknd, Michael Rapino has also made a donation of USD 50,000 to Global Aid for Lebanon. Rapino is the Chief Executive Officer and President of Live Nation Entertainment, a global entertainment company. Sal added, “Also, I want to give a special thank you to Michael Rapino @michaelrapino and my Live Nation family for $50,000 donation. Give what you can and let’s repost so the world can come together to help Lebanon from this devastating tragedy.” (sic).

Wassim Slaiby’s post about The Weeknd’s donation to Lebanon relief funds grabbed much attention. People appreciated the gesture of the Starboy singer and Michael Rapino. Some left red-hearts, while others left folded hands emoticons in the comment section. A user wrote, “That’s why he’s the best!!” in the comment box. Check out a few reactions.

Previously, The Weeknd donated nearly $500,000 to various Black Lives Matter causes, supporting the movement. He has also funded MusiCares’ COVID-19 relief fund, the Colin Kaepernick Know Your Rights Camp Legal Defense Initiative, and the National Bail Out. Harry Styles, PewDiePie, and a few other artists have also lent their support to Beirut explosion victims.

About Beirut explosion

The capital of Lebanon, Beirut, faced one of the most devastating blasts in recent times. Several videos of the incident were shared by Lebanese locals on the internet. The explosion has reportedly taken over more than 150 lives and injured around 6,000 people. It has been said that the explosion had one-fifth of the power of a nuclear bomb. Following the incident, Lebanon’s whole cabinet in power has resigned. The recovery and rebuilding process in Beirut, and in the country at large, could take years.

