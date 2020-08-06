'Big Brother 20' Cast's Net Worth: From Winner Kaycee Clark To Angela Rummans

After spending 99 days in the Big Brother House, Kaycee Clark emerged as the winner of the reality show in season 20. Big Brother 20 became of one the most popular seasons of the show and enjoyed a huge viewership throughout the season. Read on to know the net worth of the top 4 contestants of Big Brother season 20.

Big Brother 20 top 4 contestant's net worth

Kaycee Clark’s net worth

Kaycee Clark is a TV personality and in the reality show was known for her dominance in competitions during the latter half of the season. During the first half of the season, she appeared to be a non-threat however, she turned it up during the latter half of the season. According to thefamousdata, the net worth of Kaycee Clark is $ 1 million.

Tyler Crispen’s net worth

Tyler Crispen became the runner up in the Big Brother season 20. Tyler had become the ringleader of the Level Six alliance early on and was able to use his strategies. He was able to win everyone’s trust and control several evictions. He won 3 HoH’s and 3 PoV’s which made him the eighth final HoH. According to trendcelebsnow.com, the net worth of Tyler Crispen is between $1 million - $5 million.

Joseph "JC" Mounduix’s net worth

JC Moundruix was the second runner up in the season 20 of the show. he was a controversial houseguest. He would often play both sides between Level Six and the rival FOUTTE alliance. Throughout the season, JC was seen saying and doing controversial things. His game unravelled when he was nominated for the first time all season and his ally Brett was blindsided. According to a media portal, his net worth is $ 200,000.

Angela Rummans’ net worth

Angela Rummans was one of the top four contestants on Big Brother season 20 before she got evicted. She was a member of the dominant Level Six alliance. She was close to Tyler Crispen and Kaycee Clark who went on to become the first runner up and the winner of the season respectively. According to Walikali.com, the net worth of Angela is $10 million.

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

Image source: Instagram accounts of Kaycee Clark, Angela and Tyler Crispen

