The Weeknd's New Song Rumoured To Be About Selena Gomez; Know Details

International pop star 'The Weeknd' has been in the news lately with the release of his new songs like Blinding Lights and Heartless. Fans are all excited about the release of his new songs. According to the media reports, his tracks have some connections to his previous love interest Selena Gomez. Here are all the details regarding The Weeknd's songs and their rumoured connections to Gomez.

The Weeknd's tracks reflect on his relationship with Selena

In the past couple of months, The Weeknd released singles titled Heartless and Blinding Lights. The songs could end up being a part of his new album, Chapter 6. The songs, reportedly, have some connections with popular singer Selena Gomez. The singer shared the release of his new album via Instagram.

The Weeknd and Selena Gomez's lost love is not a secret to anyone. The two have been quite vocal about their love. It is being assumed that the songs like Heartless and Blinding Lights reflect on the relationship between him and Selena. Fans seem to be absolutely convinced that the singer will be dropping a track on his past love interest because according to a report by a leading news portal, one of the many songs from the album was titled Like Selena.

In the past, when The Weeknd released the song titled My Dear Melancholy, there were some major speculation that the song hints his relationship with pop star Selena Gomez. However, no direct references were made. According to some reports, he also hinted that he was ready to donate his kidney to Selena.

The singer recently dropped the third song titled Afterhours. The latest track seems to have a theme that gets the fans into a melancholic mood. He announced the release date through his twitter account. This will be the singer's first studio album since his 2016 Starboy.

