The Weeknd's New Singles Are Out And Here's What You Can Expect From It

The Weeknd has released two singles which could be a part of his new album, Chapter 6, Weeknd’s tentative album. The singles are titled Heartless and Blinding Lights. The album’s confirmation came during a show in Toronto to celebrate the opening of the creative incubator HXOUSE, founded by La Mar Taylor, XO creative director.

Days after the performance, the Weeknd took to his Twitter and shared a picture and captioned it with, “the fall begins tomorrow”. The album is supposed to be released for streaming in the coming year but there is a possibility that Heartless and Blinding Lights might just end up being a part of his Chapter 6.

Also Read | The Weeknd: Five Most Viewed Songs Of The Artist | Starboy, The Hills And More

Also Read | The Weeknd: List Of The Canadian Singer's Songs With Over 1 Billion Views

Also Read | The Weeknd's Latest Song Heartless Got The Fans Listening On Loop Since Release

some chapters are smaller than others. not this next one though... — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) November 7, 2018

There has been no official announcement by the singer, but the fans can get an idea on The Weeknd's future plans through his social media posts. Read more about the Weeknd’s latest songs and his upcoming projects.

The Weeknd's updates

Blinding Lights was recently teased in an advertisement which was created for Mercedes-Benz’s new EQC model. The Weeknd stars in the commercial and a full Mercedes-Benz film starring the singer is expected very soon. Also, on December 13, the Safdie brothers’ new movie, Uncut Gems will be hitting the U.S. theatres and The Hills singer has a small role in the film. But the audience is going to see more of Abel with his latest, Chapter 6 to be launched soon for streaming.

Also Read | How The Weeknd's New Album 'Chapter VI' Compares To His Older Ones

Also Read | New The Weeknd Songs Added To The Hot 100 List Within Days Of Their Release

This whole album is like plugging into a degenerate HIFI system at a club at 5am. Love it. https://t.co/9xoi0Bj43a — SAFDIE (@JOSH_BENNY) November 29, 2019

heartless official video dropping today. STAY TUNED !!!! pic.twitter.com/4gVATDCARP — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) December 3, 2019

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.