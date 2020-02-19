The Weeknd Announces Release Date Of New Album 'Afterhours', Launches Title Track

The Weeknd has been one of the most influential singers since he has given a number of tracks that have been streamed over a million times. He has been a trending topic since the Canadian singer is going on a track release spree since Heartless. The Weeknd recently dropped the third and the title song from his latest album, Afterhours. The latest album seems to have a theme that gets the listeners into a melancholic mood. Read more about The Weeknd’s new song, Afterhours.

Afterhours by The Weeknd

Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, who is popularly known as The Weeknd, has let on the release date of his latest album, Afterhours through an Instagram post. The Reminder singer also released the much-awaited title track of the album along with album’s release date. The singer will be releasing his first studio album with Afterhours since his 2016 Starboy. Apart from music, The Weeknd was recently featured in a Netflix original film called Uncut Gems. Read more about the Netflix original film, Uncut Gems.

About Uncut Gems

The show Uncut Gems revolves around a rare opal that sends the lead character, Howard Ratner on a dangerous journey through New York City's diamond district. Adam Sandler is seen portraying the role of the film’s lead character who gets involved in some life-threating situations. The film Uncut Gems was released on January 10, 2020, and is directed by Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie.

“★★★★★ It’s the year’s most exciting film. You can take that to the bank.” (@Guardian)



💎 #UncutGems 💎 Don’t miss the Big Ticket → https://t.co/EGmXy9aSeu pic.twitter.com/CwNAQ2GT27 — Uncut Gems (@uncutgems) January 17, 2020

