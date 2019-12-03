The Weeknd Opens Up Post His 'Heartless' Release, "I Have The Best Fans. XO Til The Death"

The Weeknd recently shared a post on his Twitter handle in which he mentioned that he has the best fans and will always be loyal towards XO til the death. The pop singer also shared a snapshot of the top two songs which included both his latest singles, Heartless and Blinding Lights. The fans of The Weeknd cannot get enough of his music after his year-long gap. He has recently released two of his singles from his new album Chapter 6 and both the songs have managed to be on the top of Billboard Hot 100. Read more to know about The Weeknd.

i have the best fans. XO til the death. pic.twitter.com/5ixG0suByk — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) November 30, 2019

The Weeknd does not fail to surprise his fans

The fans of the singer were completely shocked as The Weeknd released two of his songs back-to-back. His songs sounded different from his previous works like Lost In Fire and The Hills. He also shocked his fans with a different look, shaving off most of his usual facial hair and keeping a moustache. His hair also appeared longer on the sides which gave the singer a very old school feel to his aura.

Thank you to my brother @theweeknd for always being there when it matters the most. The silent impact you have on youth in this city will be forever felt as an example of someone who made something out of nothing. @HXOUSE pic.twitter.com/l4QmiJTZgS — Thacommisioner (@AhmedHxouse) April 5, 2019

