Blinding Lights Emote: How To Get The New Dance Emote In Fortnite?

Fortnite Season 4 has proved to be one of the biggest seasons in the battle royale game thus far. Epic Games has surprised fans with a slew of Marvel-themed cosmetics and emotes over the past few weeks. And if that's not enough, the developers have now added a new 'Blinding Lights' emote in the Item Shop which also plays The Weeknd's song beats.

How to get the Blinding Lights emote in Fortnite?

The Blinding Lights emote is available in the Fortnite Item Shop and it can be purchased for 500 V-bucks. So, you need to make sure that you have the required V-Bucks to complete your purchase. The Fortnite V-Bucks can be purchased from the game store by paying real money or it can also be earned by playing the game and completing tasks. The game offers 1000 V-Bucks for $9.99; however, you can avail discounts if you go for 2500 V-Bucks or more.

If you are interested to get the new Blinding Lights emote in Fortnite, it is suggested that you head over to the in-game shop and purchase the item before the item disappears. This is because Epic Games constantly rotates every item in the Fortnite shop every day.

Fortnite is holding a special Halloween-themed event this month that is set to run until November 3. As part of the event, the gaming company is offering a wide range of special items, cosmetics and emotes that you can check out.

There will be plenty of new characters to check out including Midas. Players will also get a Midas skin that players will be able to equip once it arrives in the shop. Apart from the intriguing characters and skins, players can also get their hands on plenty of weapons and gears exclusive to the Frotnitemares event. Epic Games has also rolled out a slew of special Fortnite Fortnitemares challenges that players can complete throughout the course of the event.

The new Blinding Lights emote and the latest event-based items will be available across all major platforms including the Xbox One, PS4, Windows PC, Switch and Android.

Image credits: I Talk Fortnite | YouTube